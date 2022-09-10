RENTON — Including the postseason, Seahawks snapper Tyler Ott has suited up for 91 straight games, the team’s longest current streak.

That streak will end Monday when the Seahawks host the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field as Ott has been ruled out with a shoulder injury recently sustained in practice, an injury that may require surgery, coach Pete Carroll said Saturday.

He will be replaced by veteran Carson Tinker who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week after a tryout. Tinker could either be elevated for the game or placed on the 53-man roster if the team decides to put Ott on injured reserve, which would mean he would have to miss at least four games.

Tinker is a veteran of 78 NFL games, including working as the snapper for all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons with Jacksonville when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was with the Jaguars.

“They’ve been together before, so that really helps in kind of the assurance that we’re going to be OK,’’ Carroll said.

Ott joined the Seahawks in time for the playoffs following the 2016 season following an injury to Nolan Frese and has held the job since and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and signed a three-year extension in 2019 that runs through this season, paying him a base salary of $1.035 million this year.

Carroll said Ott has had his shoulder pop out before and it has not been a significant issue, but that this time that he “got in a bad spot, an awkward position’’ and the injury was worse than before. Carroll said that Ott will “probably” have to get his shoulder fixed.

Tinker was on the practice squad of the Rams at the end of the 2021 season, earning a Super Bowl ring, though he did not see action.

Robinson also ruled out, may need surgery

Ott was one of two players ruled out for the game, the other being linebacker Alton Robinson, who suffered a sprained knee in the preseason finale at Dallas.

Carroll said Robinson may also have to have surgery, but no decision had been made yet.

Robinson’s absence means the team will have recently acquired Darrell Johnson, who was claimed off waivers from Carolina, active to help out as an extra rush end and on special teams.

Carroll said Johnson has been impressive in practice since being claimed on Aug. 31.

The Seahawks could also elevate rookie Joshua Onujiogu off the practice squad as linebacker depth, as well. Onujiogu made the initial 53-man roster before being waived in some roster shuffling and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jones set to play at corner

Carroll said cornerback Sidney Jones IV is “ready to roll’’ after missing much of the preseason with a concussion. Jones returned to practice last week and was not listed on the game status report for Monday’s game.

That may clear up the cornerback position heading into the game as Jones would appear set to reclaim his starting spot on the left side with rookie Tariq Woolen appearing set to start on the right side, where he started all three preseason games.

Veteran free agent signee Artie Burns entered camp as the starter on the right side alongside Jones on the left. But Burns suffered a groin injury early in game and re-aggravated it against Dallas and is listed as doubtful for Monday.

Rookie Walker close but questionable

The Seahawks listed two other players as questionable — rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and guard Damien Lewis. Lewis is dealing with an ankle/knee injury suffered in the second preseason game against the Bears.

Walker has not practiced since playing in the preseason opener at Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, suffering a hernia injury that then required surgery.

Despite having not practiced in almost a month, the team is not ruling out Walker, with Carroll hinting that at the least he has a chance to play next week at San Francisco.

“He’s running around,’’ Carroll said. “He looked incredible two days ago moving, so he’s questionable.”

If Lewis can’t play Phil Haynes will get the start at left guard.

Lynch, Sherman, Avril visit practice

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been an almost constant visitor at practice the last couple weeks, was joined Saturday by fellow former Seattle teammates Cliff Avril and Marshawn Lynch.

Avril also has been a regular visitor at practices the last few years, staying in the area after retiring.

The Seahawks announced in August that Lynch will have a “special correspondent role’’ working with some of the team’s media entities, producing “creative content for a variety of projects.’’ (Lynch was charged on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas in August with a court date set for Dec. 7).

Carroll said he has put no special emphasis on having former players around the team this year, saying former players have always been welcomed and this is no different.

“I think they’re excited to be around,’’ Carroll said. “Guys like it here, they like being here, they like being in the area, a lot of our guys like living in the area. And when they come back there’s a lot of friends here and all that, so it’s a real good visit for a lot of people, so guys stay close.’’