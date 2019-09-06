RENTON — The big news in the Seahawks’ status report for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Bengals is more about who is not on it than who is.

Seattle officially listed three players as out, none a surprise: receiver David Moore, offensive lineman Joey Hunt and defensive end L.J. Collier.

One player is listed as questionable: guard Mike Iupati.

No one else was listed, meaning everyone else has been cleared to play, including defensive ends Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney and receiver DK Metcalf.

None of that is necessarily a surprise, either, as all had been trending in the direction of playing — Metcalf said Thursday he is 100%.

But if you wanted official confirmation that each is healthy and ready, there you go.

Moore is out for a few weeks, if not longer, with a broken humerus bone while Hunt suffered a high ankle sprain against the Chargers on Aug. 24 and also wasn’t considered likely to play.

Collier, the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 draft, suffered a high ankle sprain early in camp and did not play in any preseason games.

Collier said this week he is feeling better. But it’s no surprise that he remains out for another week as coach Pete Carroll has said consistently the team does not want to bring him back until he is not at risk of suffering a quick re-injury.

“We’re just going one step at a time,’’ Carroll said Wednesday of Collier. “I don’t know yet. He did look good and he looked like he was ready to roll back into the mix of this thing. It would be fantastic to have him back in the competition of it. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen over the weekend.”

Ansah returned to practice last week after sitting out until then while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and then a groin injury suffered in a conditioning drill. But he is good to go for Sunday and will also earn a little money along the way — $3 million of his one-year contract that could earn him up to $9 million as a base value includes incentives for being able to play each week. Specifically, Ansah gets $93,750 for every game on the 53-man roster and $93,750 for every game he is on the 46-man active roster. (Ansah can also earn another $4 million or so in performance incentives).

Cincinnati’s injury report revealed one notable item as starting left tackle Cordy Glenn was ruled out with a concussion.

That means backup Andre Smith will get the start, meaning Ansah and Clowney will get the chance to begin their Seattle careers against a backup left tackle when they line up on the right side.

If Iupati can’t play, Seattle will have some depth issues on its offensive line.

Ethan Pocic is expected to start in place of Iupati at left guard. But he is also the team’s only healthy backup guard and center with Hunt out.

If Seattle were to have another injury to a guard, the Seahawks would likely shift Germain Ifedi to guard (where he started as a rookie in 2016 and played one game last season) with George Fant at tackle.

Both Fant and backup tackle Jamarco Jones battled injuries in the preseason but are not on the status report, indicating they are good to go Sunday.

Also listed as out for the Bengals are receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and halfback Trayveon Williams (foot). Receiver Auden Tate is the only other Bengal listed on the report, designated as doubtful with a knee injury.