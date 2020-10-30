RENTON — While injuries have been the story of the week for the Seahawks as they prepare for Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the 49ers, there was at least some encouraging news about two of the team’s biggest-name players who had appeared unlikely to have a shot to see action — safety Jamal Adams and running back Chris Carson.

Both were listed as questionable, or meaning the team views each player has a 50-50 shot of playing Sunday.

That helped offset the news that starting left cornerback Shaquill Griffin will miss the game while battling both a concussion and a hamstring issue and that three other players are doubtful — running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), guard Mike Iupati (back) and cornerback Ugo Amadi (hamstring).

Coach Pete Carroll gave up little more when he talked to the media following practice Friday, but confirmed that Adams was able to take the field and get in a little work for the first time since injuring his groin against Dallas Sept. 27. He missed practices Wednesday and Thursday while battling an illness, as well, which made it seem unlikely he would play.

Carson, meanwhile, is dealing with a sprained foot suffered against Arizona and an NFL Network report earlier this week indicated he would miss some time.

Carson did not practice Friday but Carroll said he will be evaluated on Sunday to determine if he can play. Same with Adams, though Carroll admitted there is a risk in bringing him back after having so little practice.

“It’s a big concern,” Carroll said. “That’s a lot to ask. He’s worked out great yin his conditioning work and all that. The fact that he had to miss a couple days here really kind of threw a wrench in the works for a smooth comeback. So we’ll have to see what happens on gametime.”

Carroll had said on Wednesday he anticipated Adams returning to practice that day. Instead, when he showed up feeling ill he was sent home immediately as part of COVID-19 protocols. Adams was continually tested and allowed to return to the building Thursday.

“That’s the initial thing we do is to separate, make sure that we cover everything,” Carroll said. “He tested throughout and he was fine. But that’s the first thing, first reaction is to separate and make sure that we make that move, and then look after him and get him through the testing process to ensure that he’s okay.”

Also questionable are running back Travis Homer (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and safety Ryan Neal (hamstring).

But if there’s suddenly at least a slight ray of hope that Adams and Carson can play Sunday, the Seahawks are looking at precarious situations in their backfield on offense and their back end on defense.

Griffin will be replaced by Tre Flowers with Seattle again being unable to field its projected starting four in the secondary, something the team has been able to do only twice all year.

Carroll also essentially ruled Amadi out, saying “Ugo’s going to have to make a big comeback right here.”

So, Seattle seems likely to have to go with yet another nickel — Amadi stepped into the role when Marquise Blair was lost for the season in the second game. That could be Linden Stephens or the Seahawks could activate D.J. Reed off the Non-Football Injury list.

“He is ready to play,” Carroll said of Reed, who returned to practice last week, indicating Seattle could add him to the roster by the Saturday deadline to be able to play against the 49ers.

Carroll indicated Neal will be able to play saying he “looks pretty good.”

And for all the talk all week of the running back situation, it appears Hyde is the most injured of them all with the questionable designations giving hope that both Homer and Carson may be able to play Sunday.

Carroll, though, said each will be a gametime decision.

“Yeah, we’re going all the way to game time on all three guys and just see what happens then,” Carroll said. “We did not practice them this week and that was just to give them every single day to have a chance to get back. So we’ll see them on the field on Sunday.”

Still, Seattle also will have to lean heavily on rookie DeeJay Dallas, who was the only running back healthy enough to practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

“He’s had an excellent week,” Carroll said of Dallas, who had to play significantly late in the loss to Arizona in taking over Homer’s role as the third-down back. “He’s right in the middle of the plan and he’s really jacked about the opportunity to carry the load if that would be what happens in this thing. So he had a good week. Later, as the week wore on, you know I was making sure we were taking care of him. I didn’t want to over work him He wanted to take every snap and we didn’t let him do that. But he’s ready to play.”

With Iupati doubtful, Jordan Simmons seems in line to get his third straight start at left guard.

Carroll said Mayowa had a sore ankle coming out of the Arizona game and the Seahawks wanted to rest him this week in pratice.