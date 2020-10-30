While injuries have been the story of the week for the Seahawks, Friday’s game status report doesn’t look nearly as bad as might have been anticipated, with the team officially holding out hope that both Chris Carson and Jamal Adams will be able to play Sunday against the 49ers.

Both were listed as questionable, or meaning the team views each player has a 50-50 shot of playing Sunday.

The only player listed as out is cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who is in the concussion protocol.

Seattle listed three other players as doubtful — running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), guard Mike Iupati (back) and cornerback Ugo Amadi (hamstring).

Five others are questionable, including Adams and Carson.

Also questionable are running back Travis Homer (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and safety Ryan Neal (hamstring).

That Carson and Adams — who have generally been presumed out after missing practice all week — may be able to play is obviously encouraging.

Still, the Seahawks are looking at precarious situations in their backfield on offense and their back end on defense.

Griffin will be replaced by Tre Flowers with Seattle again being unable to field its projected starting four in the secondary, something the team has been able to do only twice all year.

Amadi being doubtful also raises the possibility Seattle will have to go with a backup nickel. That could be Linden Stephens or the Seahawks could activate D.J. Reed off the Non-Football Injury list.

If neither Adams nor Neal could play safety the Seahawks would likely turn to veteran Damarious Randall, who was signed to the 53-player roster prior to the Arizona game. Randall played 15 snaps against Arizona, most in a dime package.

And for all the talk all week of the running back situation, it appears Hyde is the most injured of them all with the questionable designations giving home that both Homer and Carson may be able to play Sunday.

Still, Seattle also will have to lean heavily on rookie DeeJay Dallas, who was the only running back healthy enough to practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Adams has not played since injuring his groin in the fourth quarter of the Dallas game Sept. 27. The team hoped he would return to practice this week but he did not on Wednesday and Thursday while also dealing with an illness. But there was hope he would practice Friday.