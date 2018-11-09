Fluker, McDougald and Carson all figure to be gametime decisions.

The Seahawks have listed seven players — including five listed as starters — as questionable for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the NFC West-leading Rams.

The five starters listed as questionable are: RB Chris Carson (hip), OL D.J. Fluker (calk), safety Bradley McDougald (knee), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot).

Carson, Fluker and McDougald all were unable to finish last Sunday’s 25-17 loss to the Chargers with the injuries listed above and it is expected that their status will remain in doubt until gameday. Wright and Stephen have been listed with those injuries the last few weeks and have played.

A clearer picture should emerge following Friday’s practice when it is revealed who took part and coach Pete Carroll addresses the media.

Also listed as questionable are backup offensive lineman Jordan Simmons (calf) and defensive lineman Nazair Jones (illness).

Listed as doubtful is cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who has been out the last two weeks with a groin, with Carroll saying earlier this week he would likely be out at least two more weeks — Seattle hosts Green Bay on Thursday making for a tough turnaround for already injured players.