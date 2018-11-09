Fluker, McDougald and Carson all figure to be gametime decisions.

The Seahawks have listed seven players — including five starters — as questionable for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the NFC West-leading Rams.

The five starters listed as questionable are RB Chris Carson (hip), OL D.J. Fluker (calf), safety Bradley McDougald (knee), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot) with coach Pete Carroll saying the status of all may not be clear until gameday, though he indicated Wright, in particular, should be good to go.

Carson, Fluker and McDougald all were unable to finish last Sunday’s 25-17 loss to the Chargers with the injuries listed above .

However, Carroll said Carson has been getting better through the week and McDougald was able to practice on a limited basis Friday, indicating some optimism that they will be able to play Sunday.

Here’s specifically what Carroll said about each three:

McDougald — “He worked today so we’ll see how he comes out of that and I’m sure he’s questionable on the chart right now. We’ll figure it out. Those will go to game day.”

Carson — “He is (better than he was earlier in the week). He is a little bit better, yeah, but I have nothing to report to you yet.”

Fluker — “Fluke is going to game day too, for us. We’ve got to hold him out the whole time and see how he does when we work him out at the stadium.”

Wright has been limited in practice since returning from missing the first six games following knee surgery. But he took part in practice Friday and Carroll said he should be able to play.

“He worked today,” Carroll said of Wright. “He did a good job today. Looks good. … We’re just going to make sure – any of the guys who are coming back this late, we’ve got to make sure that the work that they did today doesn’t set them back so in essence, we’re waiting until game day. But he looked pretty good and got enough done. It looks like he’s going to be ready to go.”

Stephen has been away this week getting treatment on his foot, Carroll said. But Carroll said that Stephen thought he could play.

“That’ll go to gameday because we haven’t seen him,” Carroll said. “But we’re counting on that he knows his body and he’s reporting pretty strongly that he’s going to be okay.”

If Carson can’t play, Mike Davis would get the start with Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise also likely to see action.

“Mike is ready,” Carroll said. “He has been a guy that has just been on the ready whenever we call on him. He’s got a great attitude about it. If that was the case, (we have) C.J. there as well to complement with Rashaad. We have a good group. We have some depth there that we feel comfortable with, but Mike in particular did a very nice job.”

If McDougald can’t go then second-year player Delano Hill — who filled in for McDougald in the second half last Sunday against the Chargers — would get what would be his first career start at strong safety.

“He had a good week,” Carroll said. “These are two really good weeks. I mentioned it to you at the end of last week, too, that he had really stepped up into the preparation to get a lot of work. Just missed a few reps too when Bradley was getting turns today, but he did a really good job and he’s ready to play. We’ll be fine if he plays.”

Carroll wouldn’t say who would start in place of Fluker, if needed. Joey Hunt filled in for Fluker in the second half against the Chargers. But he was the only guard available with only seven offensive linemen active. The Seahawks could also go with Ethan Pocic and maybe even Jordan Simmons, though Simmons was listed as questionable with a calf issue.

Also listed as questionable was defensive lineman Nazair Jones (illness). But Carroll said Jones was better and able to practice on Friday indicating he should be ready for Sunday.

A questionable designation officially means a 50/50 chance of playing. Seattle has had 14 players listed as questionable heading into games in the first eight games of the season and eight have played.

Listed as doubtful is cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who has been out the last two weeks with a pulled groin, with Carroll saying earlier this week he would likely be out at least two more weeks — Seattle hosts Green Bay on Thursday making for a tough turnaround for already injured players.

The Rams did not have any players on their 53-man roster listed as questionable or doubtful with all expected ready to play Sunday.

SEAHAWKS PLANNING FOR GAME AS USUAL DESPITE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

A rapidly growing wildfire in the southern California area Friday forced the Rams to cancel practice with 45 players in the team’s organization — including 20 players and coaches — reportedly forced to evacuate their homes. The Rams practice in Thousand Oaks, an area hard hit by the fires. Thousand Oaks was also the site of a mass shooting earlier in the week in which 13 people were killed.

Carroll, coach at USC from 2001-09, opened his press conference Friday sending best wishes to the Rams.

“There’s a lot going on down in Southern California and a lot of hardships and a lot of difficulties and I know that even today, stuff started all up again down there,” Carroll said. “We just want to extend our awareness of that and concern and hope everybody’s doing okay. I know that there are a lot of challenges and there is nothing we can do about it up here but we certainly do see that it’s going on and want to just make sure we send our regards and hope people can make it through it and find their best way through it. It’s tough times.”

But Carroll said as of now there was no reason for the Seahawks to think they will have to alter any plans. The Seahawks are expected to leave for Los Angeles early Saturday afternoon.

“I know everybody is tuned into that,” Carroll said. “We’re trying to figure it out, but we came out here to practice and I don’t know anything different. We’re under the same routine that we’ve been under unless we find something out. We don’t know anymore than that.”

Full Seahawks injury report for Sunday. Carroll clarified today that Stephen has been away having a treatment done on foot. Says team expects him to play Sunday: pic.twitter.com/fLRZF0urwP — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 9, 2018