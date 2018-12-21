New injuries leave Seattle's secondary and offensive line in uncertain states two days before a key matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL's second-ranked passing offense.

In something of a surprise, the Seahawks have ruled out free safety Tedric Thompson for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with chest and ankle injuries.

Seven others were listed as questionable, including strong safety Bradley McDougald — who was away from the team getting a regenokine blood treatment on his persistent knee injury all week — starting offensive linemen D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and Germain Ifedi (groin), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip), snapper Tyler Ott (illness), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique/groin) and running back Rashaad Penny (knee).

That means three of Seattle’s usual starting four secondary is questionable or out going against a Kansas City team that is second in the NFL in passing behind sterling second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as 40 percent of its usual starting offensive line.

It’s unclear when Thompson was injured — he played all 62 snaps last Sunday against the 49ers. But he showed up on the injury report Wednesday and has not practiced all week.

It’s also unclear the situation with Ifedi, who was not on the injury report before Friday, indicting he suffered something in practice this week.

Coach Pete Carroll will talk to the media following Friday’s workout.

It’s unclear who will start at some spots if guys are out.

Thompson’s listed backup is Delano Hill. But he’s been playing primarily strong safety this year with McDougald having missed significant time in a couple of games of late, including against the 49ers.

Seattle also has Shalom Luani as a backup at strong safety and cornerback Akeem King.

Ifedi’s listed backup is George Fant while Fluker was replaced last week by Jordan Simmons, who is now out for the year with a knee injury. Ethan Pocic filled in for Simmons but it’s unclear if he would be the starter there if Fluker has to miss a third straight game.

Not listed on the injury report is weakside linebacker K.J. Wright, who is ready to return after missing the last five games with a knee injury.

For the Chiefs, receiver Sammy Watkins was ruled out with a foot injury and Spencer Ware — a Seahawk draftee in 2013 — listed as doubtful with a hamstring.

With Ware — who was a Seahawk draftee in 2013 — maybe out, the Chiefs will again rely more heavily on Damian Williams, who had 10 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns a week ago Thursday against the Chargers as well as six receptions for 74 yards.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, is expected to play.

Seattle can clinch a playoff spot with a win or losses by Washington and/or Minnesota (as well as a few other options involving ties and strength of victory tiebreakers). But Seattle cannot clinch a playoff spot with a loss, meaning a defeat to the Chiefs would make a regular season finale against the downtrodden Arizona Cardinals surprisingly suspenseful.