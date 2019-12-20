RENTON — The Seahawks on Friday listed defensive starters Quandre Diggs and Jadeveon Clowney as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Three other players are questionable — cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee).

But the good news is that middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who missed the last 14 snaps of Sunday’s win at Carolina after spraining an ankle, was not given a designation, meaning he is expected to play. Also expected to play is defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who missed the past two games after suffering a stinger Dec. 2 against the Vikings and likewise was not given an injury designation for Sunday.

Diggs suffered a high-ankle sprain against Carolina, sat out the second half and was replaced by Lano Hill. Hill would be expected to start if Diggs cannot play.

Clowney did not make the trip to Carolina after suffering an illness while also dealing with a core injury. Clowney is over the illness — he has been at practice every day this week — but it is now the core injury that has him doubtful.

He has not played in two of four games since turning in a performance against the 49ers on Nov. 11 that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors and keyed Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win. He later said he suffered the core injury in the second quarter of that game but was able to play through it.

He had treatment in Philadelphia two weeks later and sat out a game against the Eagles on Nov. 24 as a result. He returned to play against the Vikings and the Rams before sitting out last week because of the illness.

Griffin and Kendricks missed the Carolina game. Akeem King started in place of Griffin, and Cody Barton stepped in for Kendricks and presumably would do so again.

Brown has consistently been on the injury report since midseason with his injuries after he was forced to miss games against Cleveland and Baltimore, and he has rarely practiced. But he has started the past seven games and played every offensive snap in the past six. George Fant started at left tackle in the two games Brown missed and presumably would do so again if needed.

As for Wagner, he joked this week that he felt “amazing” and that he was “probable-questionable,” a term coach Pete Carroll has jokingly used a few times. But as it turns out, he is better than that, a rare piece of good injury news for Seattle this week.

Also expected to return this week is tight end Luke Willson, who has missed the past four games after suffering a hamstring injury against the 49ers. He has practiced this week and was not given an injury designation.