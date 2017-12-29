Seattle listed two players as out and three as questionable for Sunday's must-win game against Arizona.

The Seahawks have listed two players as out for Sunday’s make-or-break game against Arizona — rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones and linebacker/special teamer D.J Alexander; and four others as questionable — middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight ends Luke Willson and NickVannett left guard Luke Joeckel.

Seattle also practiced on Friday without safety Earl Thomas and running back Eddie Lacy, who each were out with an illness. That came a day after defensive lineman Michael Bennett and offensive lineman Matt Tobin also were out with an illness (Bennett and Tobin were each back on Thursday).

Coach Pete Carroll indicated, though, the team has no concerns about the readiness of any of the players who were ill this week for Sunday and none were listed on the final injury report.

“A couple guys got sick so get them out of here,” Carroll said. Asked what the team does when a bug hits he says we “send them home.”

Thomas also sat out Thursday with a knee issue but the team doesn’t consider it serious.

As for Wagner, his questionable designation is a downgrade from last week, when he was not listed on the injury report prior to the Dallas game.

But Wagner was listed as a limited participant in Friday’s practice and Carroll said “he’s in good shape. He’s ready to go. We did it the right way to get him through the week that this is the best he’s been, like I said last week he was better again. So we are in good shape.”

Wagner said Thursday that the hamstring will likely be an issue for as long as the Seahawks are playing.

“I’m feeling better,” he said. “I think each week is a grind of how close to 100 percent can you get before the game. So I’m kind of just in that process.”

Carroll admitted that Wagner “has a little bit more to go. He’s not quite full speed. We’ll see if he is this week. But everything he can possibly do he is doing.”

Jones will miss his fifth straight game with a high ankle sprain while Alexander will miss a second straight game with a concussion.

“We really do miss him,” Carroll said. “He was making plays and making things happen …. he’s a terrific draft pick from last year’s draft class and we’ve had to go without him. That’s how you do it”

Carroll said earlier this week that Jones — who was hurt in practice prior to the Eagles game on Dec.3 — had suffered a setback and he did not practice this week.

Willson was hurt in practice on Thursday while Joeckel is nursing a foot injury suffered against Dallas and Wagner dealing with a hamstring issue that dates back to before the Washington game on Nov.5.

Carroll said Willson suffered “a minor sprain” and said the team gave him the rest day Friday with the hope he will respond well in time for Sunday.

As for Joeckel, he practiced on Friday an Carroll said “he’s fine.”