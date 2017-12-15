The Seahawks listed linebackers K.J. Wright as doubtful and Bobby Wagner as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Seahawks’ official injury report for Sunday’s game lists linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive tackle Nazair Jones as doubtful and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner as questionable.

Other than safety Kam Chancellor, who remains on the roster but has already been declared out for the year, those three the only three listed on the injury report. The Seahawks were set to practice early Friday afternoon with coach Pete Carroll talking to the media afterward and more may be known then.

That designation may be good news for Wagner, who is attempting to rebound from a nagging hamstring injury that finally proved too much to play through last Sunday at Jacksonville.

Questionable is technically considered as having a 50-50 chance of playing. But since the the NFL abolished the “probable” designation last year, questionable players more often than not play on Sunday. Wagner has been listed as questionable a few times in recent weeks and played on Sunday.

For instance, Wagner, tight end Jimmy Graham, left tackle Duane Brown and safety Earl Thomas were all listed as questionable prior to the game against the Eagles and all played.

Doubtful, though, is another matter.

Seattle has listed eight players as doubtful heading into a game this season and all have been inactive on gameday.

So that could be a bad omen for Wright, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after suffering a concussion late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-24 loss at Jacksonville. The protocol requires players to pass through five specific steps before being cleared and the team may view Wright as unlikely to have the time to get through them all (the last of which is to participate fully in a practice).

Wright has not missed a game since the 2013 season when he missed the last three games of the regular season. He has started 61 straight games since then.

Wright’s listed backup is Terence Garvin. But if Wagner can play and Wright cannot, a more likely scenario may be that Wagner starts at middle linebacker and Michael Wilhoite steps in at Wright’s weakside linebacker spot.

Jones, a rookie defensive tackle, appears as if he may miss a third straight game with a sprained ankle.