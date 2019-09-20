RENTON — The Seahawks could be without starting right cornerback Tre Flowers for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans as he is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

But four players who sat out last week with injuries are not on the report and expected to play — defensive end Ziggy Ansah, receiver David Moore, defensive tackle Poona Ford and offensive lineman Joey Hunt. So that means the team expects Ansah to make his Seattle debut and Moore to make his season debut.

Seattle listed two players as doubtful — cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (neck). Flowers and safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) are questionable.

No one else is listed, meaning that among those who are expected to play is starting receiver Jaron Brown, who was listed as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury.

If Flowers can’t go, the Seahawks would have several options for who to start at cornerback alongside Shaquill Griffin on the left side.

Assuming Thorpe is also out, Seattle’s backup cornerbacks are Jamar Taylor and Akeem King. Taylor is listed as a backup on the right side, where Flowers plays.

But Taylor also is the team’s primary nickel, a role he returned to last week after re-signing with the Seahawks prior to the game against the Steelers. Taylor has started games in the NFL both outside and in the slot, and has 41 overall NFL starts, which might make him the most obvious option.

King has one NFL start, last season in the second game of the year at Chicago when Griffin was out.

Seattle could use Taylor both as a starter on the left side and then move him inside to the nickel with King coming in to play outside — the Seahawks have done something similar with other players in the past — or just start King on the outside.

Amadi at the moment is considered mostly a nickel corner and safety, so he could factor into nickel alignments.

Seattle also has cornerback Parry Nickerson on the practice squad, a player the Seahawks traded for before the season — giving a conditional seventh-round pick to the Jets — then waived, and then brought back. If Seattle feels it needs depth at cornerback, adding him to the active roster by Saturday would be the most logical move.

Ford sat out last week with a calf issue but is now back. With Ansah expected to play the Seahawks will have all nine defensive linemen healthy for the first time this season and may have an interesting decision to make whether to keep all nine active for Sunday.

Hunt has not played this season due to a high ankle sprain suffered in a preseason game against the Chargers. But he is now healthy and could be active Sunday to help fill in the depth on the OL if Pocic cannot play.