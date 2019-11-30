RENTON — Three key players on Seattle’s defensive line — Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed and Al Woods — are listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Vikings as are two other starters in tight end Luke Willson and linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

But for Reed, that might be better than the prognosis seemed last Sunday when he re-injured his ankle in Philadelphia and departed the locker room with a walking boot.

Clowney sat out the Eagles’ game with what the team is officially calling a core muscle injury that is related to a sports hernia. But he practiced on a limited basis Friday and both Clowney and the team have indicated he is trending toward playing (the initial report was released before the team competed practice Saturday, but Clowney was seen on the field going through conditioning drills during the part of practice open to the media, indicating he didn’t have a setback on Friday).

Woods is listed with an ankle injury and he sat out practice on Wednesday and Friday. But being questionable obviously indicates a chance Woods will play. Woods is a regular part of the team’s tackle rotation officially listed as a backup behind Reed.

Willson sat out the Eagles’ game with a hamstring injury while Kendricks suddenly showed up on the injury report Friday when he was listed as limited with a hamstring injury.

Two players who have been expected to be out were listed as doubtful — fullback Nick Bellore (quad) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin).

Those were the only players given a status designation for the game indicating everyone else on the 53-man roster is expected to play.

That includes four players who sat out Friday with illness — WRs Tyler Lockett and David Moore, defensive tackle Poona Ford and offensive lineman Jordan Roos.

The Vikings listed WR Adam Thielen as questionable with a hamstring injury. Thielen, a Pro Bow l receiver the last two years, has not played since Nov. 3. Thielen said Friday he was optimistic he would play. Also questionable are two key defensive players — DT Linval Joseph (knee) and S Harrison Smith (hamstring).