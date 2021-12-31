Bob Condotta (7-8)

Seahawks 23, Lions 10: The Seahawks can’t really lose back-to-back home games against two of the worst teams in the NFL can they? Well, they’ve shown that anything is possible this season. But the view here is no, they can’t and won’t. In one of their most disappointing seasons ever, Seattle will at least give the home fans a little something to cheer about one last time.

Adam Jude (8-7)

Lions 24, Seahawks 20: Just when you thought this season couldn’t possibly get any worse …

Larry Stone (6-9)

Seahawks 23, Lions 20: You could have made a fortune in Vegas this year by taking my picks and betting the opposite, but I’ve got two chances to redeem myself. I find it hard to believe the Seahawks will lose at home to a team that started out the year with 10 losses and a tie. Then again, I didn’t think they’d lose at home to the Bears, either.

Matt Calkins (9-6)

Lions 21, Seahawks 20: Detroit has won two of its last four, including a blowout win over Arizona. The Seahawks just lost at home to the Bears and have spiraled out of control. Crazy as this might sound, the Lions may be the better the football team right now and have a chance to hand Seattle another embarrassing home loss.

Week 16 (Bears 25, Seahawks 24)

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Bears 9

Jude: Seahawks 19, Bears 17

Stone: Seahawks 22, Bears 15*

Calkins: Seahawks 21, Bears 14

Week 15 (Rams 20, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Rams 28, Seahawks 23

Jude: Rams 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 20

Calkins: Rams 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 14 (Seahawks 33, Texans 13)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Texans 10

Jude: Seahawks 34, Texans 13*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Texans 7

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Texans 17

Week 13 (Seahawks 30, 49ers 23)

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 16

Jude: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20*

Stone: 49ers 23, Seahawks 10

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 14

Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17

Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score