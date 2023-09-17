Seahawks (0-1) vs. Lions (1-0)
10 a.m. | Ford Field | Detroit
TV: Fox | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
pregame reading Seahawks at Lions
Injured Devin Bush, Boye Mafe lead Seahawks inactives
The Seahawks hoped that injured players Devin Bush and Boye Mafe would be able to recover well enough to play against the Detroit Lions Sunday.
But it didn’t happen as each was listed among Seattle’s seven inactive players for the Lions’ game.
Mafe is dealing with knee injury suffered against the Rams last Sunday and Bush a shoulder injury also suffered in that game.
Each had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Other inactive players for Seattle include three players who had already been ruled out — LT Charles Cross (toe), S Jamal Adams (knee) and DL Mike Morris (shoulder). Also inactive to get the roster down to the game-day max of 48 were OLs McClendon Curtis and Ben Brown.
Curtis was signed this week off the practice squad of the Raiders to add depth at the tackle spot with Cross and Abraham Lucas — who was placed on IR this week — out with injuries.
Detroit listed five players as inactive, notably left tackle Taylor Decker, who is dealing with an ankle injury. It is expected that the Lions will move right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle and start backup Matt Nelson at right tackle.
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Lions in Week 2
RENTON — If it’s another NFL season, then this must be Detroit.
To be clear, Seattle and Detroit are not actually in the same division. It may only seem that way as Sunday’s game at Ford Field will be the third between the two teams in 19 months — and they are also scheduled to play again in 2024.
All of it is due to the NFL’s scheduling formula — games in 2021 and 2024 are part of the divisional rotation, with the NFC West playing the NFC North each year. The 2022 and 2023 games are due to each team finishing in the same place in their respective divisions.
Seattle will hope this game goes similarly to contests in 2021 and 2022, in which the Seahawks scored a combined 99 points and beat the Lions twice (a 51-29 win in 2021 that turned out to be Russell Wilson’s last home game as a Seahawk, and a 48-45 win in Detroit last October in Geno Smith’s breakout game).
What the Seahawks also hope is for a performance that will make the Week 1 30-13 loss to the Rams the outlier that they spent all week insisting it is.
Six times Seahawks bounced back from disappointing opening loss to post winning season
RENTON — Feeling a little down after the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to the Rams Sunday? Wondering what happens now with a season that a week ago elicited such excitement?
You’re not alone.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll — the one man who theoretically can do the most about it — feels your pain.
“Very difficult day to take for the opener and everybody’s expectations — nobody’s were higher than ours — are dashed a bit to get this thing started,” Carroll said this week.
Carroll, as you might expect, is confident that the opener won’t ruin the season.
Maybe you don’t feel similarly.
But you’re in luck!
If you want evidence that a bad opener can be overcome to at least make something of a season — if not everything — here are six times the Seahawks had a particularly disappointing opener, then rebounded to at least have a winning record.
Seahawks, moving on from Week 1 loss, ready for ‘freaking madhouse’ in Detroit
RENTON — Like one of the most famous musicians to ever come out of Detroit once sang, the Seahawks’ task as they head to the Motor City on Sunday is to “Turn the Page.’’
But instead of Bob Seger, the real defining voice for the Seahawks this week as they attempt to rebound from last Sunday’s stunning 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams is middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, the only player left from the 2013 team that won the Super Bowl.
Indicative of the urgency the team felt in the wake of a defeat that was shocking not just in its outcome but also in how thoroughly the Rams dominated, Wagner gathered teammates for a fevered talk on the field before Wednesday’s practice.
In his first comments since Wagner’s talk, coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he thought it had the intended effect.
“It was about as well captured of a moment as you could get,’’ Carroll said. “He did exactly what was necessary at the time, and they responded to the letter what he was calling on. We had a really good Wednesday, and the week has followed in a fashion that we are accustomed to; guys really working hard, working together, focused and concentrated on getting the game plan in order. He did a great job.”
Certainly, the Seahawks are hoping something — or a lot of things — click this Sunday that didn’t against the Rams, when Seattle was rendered increasingly feeble on both sides of the ball as the game wore on.
Most Read Sports Stories
- No. 8 Huskies pour it on in 41-7 blowout win over Michigan State
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-Michigan State on Peacock
- Court documents show UW, Oregon expected to be removed from key Pac-12 board discussions
- Instant impressions from UW football's 41-7 win at Michigan State
- B1G statement made: Huskies hope rout of Michigan State is preview of what's to come
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.