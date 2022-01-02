Seahawks (5-10) vs. Detroit Lions (2-12-1)
1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Alex Collins inactive for Seahawks; QB Tim Boyle starting for Lions
The Seahawks’ list of five inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Lions includes running back Alex Collins. Collins is dealing with an abdomen issue and has not played since the Dec. 12 game against Houston.
Seattle’s other inactives are right tackle Brandon Shell (dealing with a shoulder injury), quarterback Jacob Eason, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley and defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.
Rashaad Penny was already set to start at running back for the Seahawks. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will be the backups.
Detroit’s inactives included quarterback Jared Goff, who had been listed as doubtful with a knee injury. He will be replaced by Tim Boyle. David Blough is Detroit’s backup quarterback.
