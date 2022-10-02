Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2)
10 a.m. | Ford Field | Detroit, Mich.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Lions missing guys who account for 57.8% of their yards from scrimmage this season
Seahawks’ Michael Dickson to return to site of ‘The Aussie Sweep’
RENTON — On Sunday, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson will return to the site of one of the craziest plays of his career.
It’s known as “The Aussie Sweep,” and Dickson still can’t quite believe he pulled it off.
With 2:18 left in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 Seattle win over the Lions on Oct. 28, 2018, the then-rookie took a snap in the end zone on fourth-and-eight from the Seahawks’ 3-yard line.
The plan was for Dickson to run time off the clock and take a safety, but Dickson decided to improvise. With teammates and coaches looking on in amazement, Dickson ran out of the end zone for a 9-yard gain and a Seahawks first down.
Once the Lions’ Cre’von LeBlanc and DeShawn Shead (now the Seahawks’ cornerbacks coach) tackled Dickson at the 11-yard line, the Seahawks sideline went wild.
If he had failed, Dickson said the result of the play would’ve been “tragic.”
Lions injuries may help Seahawks defense get past growing pains
RENTON — There was a time when the Seahawks had all the answers on defense.
From 2012 to 2015 the Legion of Boom Seattle defense allowed the fewest points in the NFL each season, something never done otherwise in the Super Bowl era.
Asked recently the key to that run of success, coach Pete Carroll pointed to the players.
“I would totally put it back on the guys that were doing the playing,” Carroll said. “I think that we were able to piece together a bunch of guys that really had something special about them, that the less we did the better they played. I mean, we played in the Super Bowl game, that was one of the simplest game plans we ever played.”
In other words, as the old saying goes, it’s more about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s than the X’s and the O’s.
Well, actually, this version of the Seahawks might hope it’s not, beginning with Sunday’s 10 a.m. game in Detroit against the Lions.
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Lions in Week 4
RENTON — Depending on how the Seahawks’ game at Detroit goes Sunday, they could do something they haven’t done since before Russell Wilson was quarterback — start 1-3.
The Seahawks head to Detroit as a four-point underdog, and if that holds and they come home with a loss, it would be the first time they were 1-3 since 2011, the year before Wilson arrived. The Seahawks were never worse than 2-2 after four games in Wilson’s decade as QB.
With trip next week to New Orleans, it’s fair to say the next two weeks are pivotal in keeping hope alive.
But first, Detroit.
Here are our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
