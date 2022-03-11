The path for the Seahawks — and any other team in the NFL — to acquire Deshaun Watson became clearer Friday when a grand jury in Houston declined to indict him on sexual assault and harassment charges.

As reported by The New York Times, “The district attorney’s office in Harris County, Texas, presented evidence to the 12-person grand jury for over six hours on Friday related to nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson last year, which described a range of actions including his exposing himself, purposely touching therapists’ hands with his penis and sexual assault.”

As The Times further reported: “The grand jury rejected all nine cases — prosecutors did not present the tenth — indicating it did not believe the evidence presented by prosecutors showed probable cause to support criminal charges.’’

Almost immediately upon that news breaking Friday afternoon, the Seahawks were mentioned as a team that could be interested in trading for Watson, currently a member of the Houston Texans.

But while teams now know that Watson won’t face legal issues in relation to his accusations of sexual harassment and assault arising from massage sessions, he is still facing the possibility of up to 22 civil suits as well as an investigation from the NFL that could result in punishment or missed games.

An NFL spokesman told The Seattle Times on Friday afternoon, “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.’’

The allegations against Watson and the civil suits and NFL investigation that remain ongoing means any move by any team for Watson won’t come without some controversy and public debate.

But initial reports are that many teams are expected to immediately look into trading for Watson, including the Seahawks.

In fact, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said earlier in the day that “in talking to friends around the league, the expectation from every single one of them is that when it’s all said & done Deshaun Watson’s gonna be the quarterback (for the Seattle Seahawks).’’

Other reports, though, indicated it’s far from a slam dunk that the Seahawks will get Watson to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, assuming that they want to.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Friday afternoon to “expect a very, very strong market for Deshaun Watson, who becomes the top player available across the NFL.’’

Rapoport said two teams already known to have expressed interest in Watson are the Carolina Panthers (Watson played in college at Clemson) and Tampa Bay, which now needs a replacement for Tom Brady. Ultimately, Watson has final say over his next destination as he has a no-trade clause in place.

Rapoport said the Panthers “have been wanting Deshaun Watson for basically a year’’ and are now expected to pursue him aggressively.

Rapoport also mentioned the Seahawks and Eagles as possible suitors for Watson.

Also an issue for teams is taking on Watson’s immense contract, which could be a particular challenge for Seattle as the Seahawks will take a $26 million dead cap hit for Wilson (meaning, essentially, having to account for money they have already paid him in terms of a bonus even though he won’t play for them any longer) and as a result at the moment have the most dead money for 2022 of any team in the NFL at more than $40 million.

Watson, 27, has four years remaining on a contract extension he signed in September 2020 that includes a $35 million fully guaranteed salary in 2022 — all of which a team acquiring him would have to take on its salary cap for 2022.

A new team would have to take on an overall four-year commitment of $136 million.

After moving on from Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, Seattle is now listed with $49.9 million in cap space for 2022 by OvertheCap.com, as of Friday afternoon more than any team in the NFL other than the Colts, who have $69.8 million.

An acquiring team, of course, could look to restructure that contract, and Seattle might have to do some finagling with that deal if it wanted to acquire Watson and do much else in the offseason.

Another possible complication is that Watson has a no-trade clause, as did Wilson, who it is known would not waive it if Seattle agreed to deals with Washington and the Eagles and instead wanted to go to Denver. Watson could similarly have a heavy say in the choice of his next destination.

Houston, which is in full rebuild mode, also will unquestionably shoot for the moon in what it can get for Watson.

A report last month from The Athletic stated: “The Texans have wanted at least five assets, including three first-round picks, in any trade for Watson, according to sources. They also have no plans to reduce those demands when trade discussions resume this offseason.’’

Thanks to the Wilson trade, the Seahawks now at least have two first-round picks the next two years from the Broncos — including the ninth overall in this year’s draft — it could offer, as well as two early second-round picks this year (40 and 41) and could possibly offer a few of their younger players, as well.

Watson did not play last season after he had publicly requested a trade and then the sexual assault allegations emerged, in what was a rare situation where he stayed on the team’s active roster all year and was paid but was then declared inactive each week on gameday.

He was named to the Pro Bowl each of the previous three years, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020 when he also led the league with an average of 8.9 yards per pass attempt.

He had what was maybe his breakout game against Seattle in 2017 when he threw for 402 yards — still the second-most of his career — in a 41-38 loss to the Seahawks as a 22-year-old rookie.

Seattle currently has two quarterbacks under contract for the 2022 season — Drew Lock, acquired from Denver as part of the Wilson trade, and former UW and Lake Stevens standout Jacob Eason, acquired off waivers from the Colts last year.

Seattle has also been expected to re-sign Geno Smith, the team’s backup the past three years who can become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Seattle could also use its sudden haul of picks for the 2022 draft to take a quarterback or pursue other veteran free-agent options such as former Heisman Trophy winners Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston or former Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky.