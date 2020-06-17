As the Seahawks head into the summer, the biggest question regarding anything they may do schematically different in 2020 may not be about the offense and letting Russell Wilson pass more — though that will surely get a lot of discussion — but about the pass defense.

Specifically, will the Seahawks play more nickel defense in 2020 than they did in 2019, when they allowed more passing yards than all but five other NFL teams?

The easy answer is that they will, since they could hardly play nickel defense less than they did a year ago.

No team in 2019 played more base defense — meaning, four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs — than the Seahawks, who were in it for 68.8% of all snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, or roughly 40 percent more than any other team.

According to PFF, the average NFL team was in a base defense only 27.2% of the time.

It was a drastic contrast from previous years, when Seattle was usually at the league average playing base and nickel defenses.

And the reason really had as much to do with personnel as anything else.

When the Seahawks re-signed both K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks in March, 2019, coach Pete Carroll immediately announced the team planned to use three linebackers as often as it could because it felt all three deserved to be on the field as often as possible (the other LB being middle linebacker Bobby Wagner).

Re-signing Kendricks and Wright dovetailed with Seattle not keeping Justin Coleman, who played the nickel corner spot in 2017 and 2018 before signing a four-year contract with Detroit worth up to $36 million with $16 million guaranteed (a deal Coleman signed as Seattle was attempting to work out extensions with both Russell Wilson and Wagner).

That Seattle felt Kendricks was good in coverage for a linebacker allowed the Seahawks to think they could get away with younger/cheaper players at nickel, figuring they wouldn’t be on the field as much.

“We’ve always tried to draw from the strengths of our players and that was one of the reasons that we did that last year,’’ Carroll said.

Seattle still has a potentially pretty loaded linebacker corps, adding first-round pick Jordyn Brooks to compete with Wright at weakside linebacker, which could move Wright over to the strongside spot (where Kendricks played last year), possibly splitting time with Bruce Irvin.

Irvin, though, won’t be asked to drop much in coverage, and the Seahawks might not want Wright to do as much of that at this stage of his career, either.

That helps lead to the idea the Seahawks will play more nickel, as does the fact that the Seahawks could have more options to play the nickel spot than they had last year.

Recall, the Seahawks opened last season with rookie Ugo Amadi playing nickel after releasing veteran Jamar Taylor, in part so the team didn’t have to guarantee his entire year’s salary.

Taylor said later the Seahawks didn’t promise him anything when he was released. But after Seattle gave up 418 passing yards to the Bengals in a narrow win in the opener in a game in which Amadi also hurt his shoulder, Taylor was re-signed.

Taylor was the nickel for the next 10 games before being released following the overtime win against the 49ers, with Seattle going mostly with Amadi and Akeem King at nickel the rest of the way.

Now, Seattle has Amadi back and no longer a rookie, but also has added cornerback Quinton Dunbar to compete with Tre Flowers at right corner, which could allow Seattle to use one of those two in nickel situations (Dunbar was used occasionally in the slot throughout his career with Washington).

Carroll last week also confirmed when he talked to reporters via Zoom last week that the Seahawks could consider using second-year safety Marquise Blair in some nickel packages in 2020, as well.

It’s not necessarily a completely new idea — Blair saw some regular snaps down the stretch last season when Seattle went to dime packages (meaning six defensive backs).

And with veterans Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs back to fill the two starting safety spots (strong and free, respectively) the Seahawks will want to find ways to get Blair on the field in 2020.

“He’s a guy that we’re very interested in finding a role for him,’’ Carroll said of Blair. “We’ve already mapped that out. He’s got real special talents that we want to find a spot for him, not just to go along and complement the safety play that he’s going to play. So in the nickel package, he is going to get a lot of consideration to contribute in some additional ways, because he’s unique and got some special stuff.”

That might not necessarily mean Blair playing specifically the nickel spot, but having a role in the nickel defense and Seattle doing some more mixing and matching of personnel.

Advertising

Carroll noted Thursday that Seattle was actually better in its base defense than its nickel last year — according to ESPN, the Seahawks allowed 7.25 yards per snap last year in the nickel or dime, the highest in the NFL, compared to 5.68 in base defense/.

But between Amadi and Blair now having a year in the NFL and Seattle also now having three cornerbacks on the roster with significant starting experience, the Seahawks have more seemingly reliable options to play more nickel defense in 2020, the safe bet seems to be that you’ll see more defensive backs on the field more often this year.

Not that Carroll was willing yet to give the answer away last week.

“I’m sorry I can’t give you the definitive there,’’ Carroll said. “But all of that has been in discussion, all of that has been in the process of how we’re approaching the season (of how) we can take advantage of the directions we may go depending on how the individuals contribute.’’