Right as the Seahawks were beginning their “mock game” at CenturyLink Field Saturday afternoon, the team announced that backup offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Fuller will be allowed to take part in training camp and then will have to sit out the first two weeks. He can return on Sept. 21, following the Seahawks’ home opener against New England.

Fuller is a four-year vet out of Baylor who spent most of last year on the practice squad but was activated to the 53-man roster for the playoffs, though he did not see action.

Fuller has been primarily playing center in camp, working behind Ethan Pocic, who has emerged as the starter at that spot in recent days. Free agent signee B.J. Finney also is in the mix at center.

Fuller has played in 11 games in his NFL career with Houston in 2017 and Washington in 2018.