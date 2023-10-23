A day after the Seahawks defense was full of nothing but good vibes, the reality of football hit the team square in the face with the news that outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu may be done for the season with a pectoral injury.

Coach Pete Carroll said during his regular Monday news conference that Nwosu may need surgery to repair an injury suffered in the second quarter of Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

And Carroll said that if Nwosu needs surgery then he will be out for the season.

“He’s got a pec injury that is going to probably require surgery,” Carroll said. “That’s what we are hearing right now.”

Nwosu appeared to be injured while making a tackle on Arizona running back Emari Demercado with 3:35 to play in the second quarter.

Nwosu did not return to the game and watched some of the second half from the sideline with his arm wrapped.

Nwosu signed a three-year contract extension in July worth up to $45 million with $16.6 million guaranteed following a 2022 season when he tied for the team lead in sacks with 9.5. He signed with the Seahawks in the spring of 2022 after four years with the Chargers.

Nwosu has two sacks this season and is second on the team in quarterback hits with six while playing 67% of the snaps, the most of any player on the defensive front.

As Carroll noted, Nwosu has also become a valued team leader and veteran presence on a defensive unit filled with young players.

“He’s one of the real pillars of this thing,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be hard to not have him because he has a great voice and they listen to him. He doesn’t say a lot but when he does he’s strong and firm and that’s leadership and we’re gonna miss that. And there’s really no way to replace that. He’s too unique.”

What the Seahawks will be forced to replace are his snaps on the field.

Second-year player Boye Mafe has been starting at the other outside linebacker spot and has four sacks in the last four games. He is tied with nose tackle Jarran Reed for the team lead. Carroll said they will need Mafe to continue that progress.

But maybe more vitally, the Seahawks will now count on four-year vet Darrell Taylor and rookie Derick Hall to take on a larger share of the snaps in the outside linebacker rotation, with Taylor likely re-emerging as a starter.

Taylor has been an enigma since the team drafted him in the 2020 second round out of Tennessee.

After missing his first year due to injury, he came on to finish with 6.5 sacks in 2021 and then tie with Nwosu for the team lead with 9.5 last season.

But Taylor battled a shoulder injury in camp this year, opening the door for Mafe to emerge as the other starter opposite Nwosu this year. He had just six tackles and no sacks before playing most of the second half Sunday with Nwosu out and had 1.5 sacks and batted down a pass.

Carroll noted Monday that Taylor also got off to a slow start last year before coming on at the end to make 6.5 sacks in the final six games.

“I thought it was one of his better games,” Carroll said. “And we need him. We need him to be a factor. … He sure is capable of making things happen. He had a nice game yesterday, knocking a ball down, sacks and stuff. So we’re calling on him to be part of it.”

Hall, the 37th overall pick last April out of Auburn, has played 134 snaps, or 32% of all available defensive snaps. He has yet to make a sack but has one pass defense and 11 tackles.

“He had his best game on special teams this week,” Carroll said. “It was great to see that.”

Carroll said he sees Hall on the same path as Mafe, who had three sacks in 2022 as a rookie before breaking out this season.

“It’s just time (that he needs),” Carroll said. “He’s doing great. He’s big and strong.“

Seattle could also look to add a pass rusher via trade — the deadline is next Tuesday.

But Carroll said for now the team will keep to its in-house options.

Seattle also has some potential options on the practice squad to fill depth spots including Tyreke Smith, a fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Ohio State, and undrafted rookie free agent Levi Bell, who was one of the standouts of the preseason.

Dee Eskridge now eligible to practice

The NFL on Monday lifted the six-game suspension of receiver Dee Eskridge, allowing him to return to practice this week.

Eskridge, the team’s first overall pick in 2021 draft at 56th overall, was suspended in August for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy after it was revealed that he had received a suspended sentence on May 25 in relation to a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge, according to King County court records.

A criminal complaint had been filed against Eskridge in relation to an interfering with reporting domestic violence charge Feb. 6.

Carroll said the team received a one-week roster exemption for Eskridge, meaning he can practice this week without counting against the team’s 53-man roster. After that, the team will have to place him on the 53-man roster.

Eskridge has been back in the building the last two weeks and able to work out.

“He could play this week if he can get through the week,” Carroll said. “We’ll find out where he is, so it’s somewhat unknown. But we’re really pleased with the condition that he is in. … He’s ready to roll. Pretty excited about that.”

Eskridge has battled injuries in his two seasons with the Seahawks and had played in just 20 games with 17 catches for 122 yards. He also has handled nine kickoff returns for 204 yards.

Notes

Carroll said the Seahawks hope receiver DK Metcalf returns this week after missing Sunday’s game — the first of his five-year NFL career. Metcalf is dealing with both hip and rib injuries, but Carroll said the hip injury suffered against the Bengals is the bigger issue.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to start making some progress and see him get back on the field,” Carroll said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Carroll said the team remains optimistic that rookie running back Zach Charbonnet returns this week after sitting out Sunday with a hamstring injury. That means Kenneth Walker III had to take all 26 carries the team had in the game. They should also get some reinforcements soon as Carroll said rookie Kenny McIntosh may return to practice this week. McIntosh has been on injured reserve since August with a knee injury but is now eligible to return.

“We’re hoping he’s coming back out on Wednesday to start running and going,” Carroll said.