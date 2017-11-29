Seattle linebacker K.J. said Wednesday it would be foolish to overlook the Seahawks the rest of the season.

Seahawk linebacker K.J. Wright said he didn’t know what the point spread is for Seattle’s game against Philadelphia Sunday.

For the record, the latest lines show the Eagles favored by six, which will be the biggest spread against Seattle in a home game since 2011, the year before Russell Wilson arrived. Since the midpoint of 2012 season, Seattle has been a home underdog just once — two weeks ago against Atlanta, when the Falcons ended as a one-point favorite. That game snapped a streak of 46 straight regular season or playoff games in which Seattle had been favored at home. Now, the Seahawks will be underdogs at home in two straight games.

Told of the spread against the Eagles, Wright shook his head.

“Don’t sleep on us, man,” Wright said. “This team is really good. We are still talented. We can be the best of the best. We are the best of the best. And so just because we have injures don’t mean that things will change. We are going to be good out there.”

Wright said Seattle’s rare home underdog status this week is not something that has been talked about.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “I don’t really look at that stuff. I didn’t hear that until now.”

But he said he also understood why those on the outside might doubt the team.

“I do, man, I do,” he said. “Because our record, for one (Seattle is 7-4 and in second place in the NFC West). We are not in the playoffs (if the season ended today), for two. We lost some guys. It’s human nature. I’m not mad. I understand. I get it. However, in this building we’ve just got to know who we are and stay true to what we do and believe in ourselves. It’s all good.”

Wright, now one of the team’s most senior players — only four players who will be active Sunday arrived before he did in 2011 — also knows this is the time of year the Seahawks tend to come on.

Seattle is 34-11 in the months of November and December since 2012, the best in the NFL.

But that record is even better in just December, with the Seahawks at 19-5 in that month since 2012, going 5-0, 3-2, 4-0, 4-1 and 3-2.

“We emphasize it,” Wright said. “And we just have that confidence. We know that in December that’s when you just really take off and we have done a great job of it. And we are going to continue it. I believe we really are.”

Asked if that means the best is still to come for Seattle, Wright nodded.

“Yes,” he said. “It’s coming.”