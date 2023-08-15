RENTON — Linebacker Jordyn Brooks has passed his physical and is now eligible to return to practice, the Seahawks announced Tuesday morning.

Brooks suffered an ACL injury in a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 1 and began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

But coach Pete Carroll said last week that Brooks was “really close” to returning as he had no setbacks in his rehab.

Brooks’ return leaves just three players on the PUP list — safety Jamal Adams and nose tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu. Cornerback Riq Woolen, who also began camp on the PUP list, returned last week.

With Brooks back, the question becomes how the Seahawks will work things out at their two insider linebacker spots.

Brooks, the team’s first pick in the 2020 draft out of Texas Tech taken 27th overall, played weakside linebacker his first two years with the team and became the starter at middle linebacker last season after the team released Bobby Wagner.

Seattle re-signed Wagner in March in part as insurance against Brooks not being ready for the start of the season and also signed free agent Devin Bush to play the WLB role after deciding not to bring back free agent Cody Barton.

Now, Wagner, Bush and Brooks figure to compete for the two inside linebacking spots. Seattle also has been using a lot of six defensive back sets in which only one inside linebacker is on the field.

Seattle also has Jon Rhattigan, Vi Jones and Ben Burr-Kirven competing for backup spots at inside linebacker, a spot where the team may keep just four on the 53-man roster entering the season.

Brooks was second in the NFL with 157 tackles entering the Jets game, having started the first 16 games of the season.

Brooks had surgery on Jan. 19.

The Seahawks are back on the field for a training camp practice Tuesday afternoon at the VMAC.

Brooks figures to be eased into practices, but being off the PUP list means that he can also take part in pre-practice walk-throughs.

