Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who left Sunday’s 51-29 win over Detroit after the first defensive snap with a knee injury, does not have major damage and will not need surgery, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll, speaking on his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, said Wagner has “a sprained kind of knee capsule that he’s going to have to recover from” but that he “does not have a major injury.”

Carroll said Wagner has some swelling in the knee that he will have to recover from and that “it will take him a bit go get back” but reiterated he does not have major damage.

And Carroll did not rule out that Wagner will sit out Sunday’s regular season finale at Arizona saying only “I don’t know that — we’ll see how he responds.”

However, a report from Ian Rapport of The NFL Network said that Wagner will not play against Arizona Sunday. Rapport reported the injuries as sprains to Wagner’s MCL and PCL, each of which typically sideline players for a few weeks.

Wagner is finishing his 10th season with the Seahawks and entered the game with an NFL-high 170 tackles. He was injured on the first play, and then after being examined on the sidelines, tried to re-enter the game only to be told he could not play the following snap because of NFL rules requiring a player with an injury that stops play to sit out at least one snap. Carroll then decided not to put Wagner back in the game, and he then headed to the locker room and did not return.

Advertising

Wagner acknowledged last week that the game could be his last in Seattle with the Seahawks as he has just one year remaining on his contract and a $20.3 million salary cap hit in 2022 with no guaranteed money.

Carroll said Wagner “has done everything right” in a career in which he has been named to eight Pro Bowls and missed just nine games and none since 2018.

“He’s been a real figure around the organization,” Carroll said. “He’s always lived here. He’s always been around. He’s always been active and been visible and all that. Been a positive effect.”

Cody Barton stepped in for Wagner in the middle and played the final 62 snaps alongside Jordyn Brooks at weakside linebacker.

Brooks finished with a team-high 10 tackles while Barton had seven.

“I thought Cody jumped in, did a really nice job,” Carroll said of the third-year player from Utah. “He really came through. Played the best he’s played. Was really active and downhill and on the attack and really shouldered the (play) calling responsibilities, and just took it over. Jordyn has been playing really well for a long time on this season. He’s doing a great job. So those two guys did a good job in there.”

Carroll was not asked about other injuries that occurred in the game.

Wilson rumors ‘don’t reach my desk’

Carroll was also asked what he thought of rumors about the future of quarterback Russell Wilson when they reach his desk.

Carroll laughed and said “they don’t reach my desk and I don’t mess with them, so I don’t have to (react to them). I know what’s going on and I don’t need to follow the agenda that somebody has out there to try to create and stir stuff up and all that. We’ll go about our offseason when the time comes, but that stuff, really, it doesn’t affect me.”