As feared Saturday night and hinted at by coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game against the Broncos.

The NFL Network first reported that Burr-Kirven had torn his ACL.

Burr-Kirven, a former UW standout, was injured on the opening kickoff and carted off. Carroll later said he had suffered a “serious” knee injury and that it would be “a while” before he could play again.

Burr-Kirven was working as a backup at both inside linebacker spots, but primarily at middle linebacker to veteran Bobby Wagner. Cody Barton can also play there and on Saturday the Seahawks had fullback Nick Bellore — a former linebacker with the Jets, 49ers and Lions — also playing there, getting 28 snaps and making five tackles.

Burr-Kirven, a fifth-round pick in 2019, played just 10 snaps last season, all in a 40-3 blowout of the Jets. But he was one of the team’s core special teams players, with 293 special teams snaps last year, more than anyone on the team other than Barton.

Receiver John Ursua also tore his ACL in the game Saturday night and the Seahawks are likely to place each player on injured reserve as they have to cut their roster to 80 by Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Seahawks reportedly get visit from DT Geno Atkins

The Seahawks are getting a visit from veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins Monday, according to a report from the NFL Network that cited his agents, SportsTrust Advisors.

If Atkins, 33, were to sign, he would reunite with longtime Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap.

Atkins played with the Bengals from 2010 through last season and has made eight Pro Bowls.

But he suffered a shoulder injury last year that limited him to eight games. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Atkins is “fully cleared” from rotator cuff surgery in June. But the Seahawks will obviously use the visit to check him out physically and see if there is a fit.

The move is an interesting one because Seattle has seemed to like its depth at defense tackle where the team has Poona Ford, Al Woods and Bryan None — Ford signed an extension in the offseason and Woods was brought back for his third team with the team following the salary cap-related release of Jarran Reed.

Seattle last year often went with three true defensive tackles on its gameday roster, one reason the team ended up not having much use for veteran Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

But the Seahawks are always looking, especially when it comes to pass rush up front.

The 6-1, 300-poind Atkins has been one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles his career with 75 1/2 sacks.

But after making 10 in 2018, he has just 4 1/2 in 24 games over the last two seasons.

Atkins, though, was held to just 119 snaps in 2020 due to the injury, when he had no sacks, though he did play a career-high 816 in 2019 when he made 4 1/2. But that was also his first season under new coach Zac Taylor, who scrapped the team’s traditional 4-3 look under longtime coach Marvin Lewis.