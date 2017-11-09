The Seahawks' newly-acquired left tackle Duane Brown left Thursday's game with an ankle injury.

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown left Thursday’s game vs. the Cardinals after rolling his left ankle in the second quarter. Brown appeared to twist his ankle under a Cardinals defender, and limped off the field. He was replaced by Matt Tobin at the position.

He later left the field with trainers and was ruled as questionable to return by the Seahawks.

Seattle acquired Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler, in a trade with the Houston Texans nearly two weeks ago. He played his first game with the Hawks last weekend vs. Washington.

This post will update as we learn more