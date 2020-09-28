While the Seahawks got good news Monday concerning running back Chris Carson — his injury is not serious and he could return as soon as this week against Miami — they were left fuming at the way Carson was injured.

Carson was hurt on a play that snapped with 3:14 left, when he was tackled by Dallas’ Trysten Hill, who then continued to hang onto and twist Carson’s left leg as the play ended.

Carson left the game and did not return.

During his radio show Monday on ESPN 710 Seattle, coach Pete Carroll hinted he thinks Hill should be punished (NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Hill is likely to be fined for the play.)

“I was really pissed about that one,” Carroll said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately.”

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright went further Monday when he took to Twitter Monday to say that he thinks Hill should be suspended, stating: “This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this.’’

Wright tagged the NFL’s official Twitter page in his tweet and said “this needs to be addressed ASAP!!” and called it “dirty, dumb, malicious” and something that “can end someone’s season!”

Safety Quandre Diggs later quote-tweeted Wright’s tweet and said Hill “should’ve been thrown out.”

Hill is a second-year player out of Central Florida and was a second-round pick in 2019.

He was on the same defense with current Seahawks Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin in 2016 at UCF and in 2017 teamed with Shaquem Griffin to help lead UCF to an undefeated season.

Carroll said Monday that Carson suffered a first-degree strain of his knee and indicated he may not be out long but said “we’ll just have to say how that goes.”

Seahawks players may be particularly sensitive to Carson’s situation because he suffered season-ending injuries in two of his three seasons with the Seahawks and is entering his the final year of his initial four-year rookie contract, hoping to parlay a big season into a significant contract after the season.

With Seattle throwing it a bit more this season, Carson’s rushing numbers are down a little bit from last season, when he topped the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight year. Carson has 157 yards on 37 carries in three games — last year he averaged 18.5 carries per game and this year is at 12.3.

But Carson also has caught all 12 passes thrown his way for another 93 yards and three touchdowns.