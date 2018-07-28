The Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with left tackle Duane Brown, solidifying a key spot on the offense.

While free safety Earl Thomas remains a holdout, the Seahawks on Saturday got one significant veteran under contract for three more years — left tackle Duane Brown.

Brown, who turns 33 next month, had one year remaining on a deal that the Seahawks inherited when they acquired him from Houston last October, due to make $9.75 million in 2018.

Pro Football Talk reported that the deal will keep Brown with the Seahawks through the 2021 season with the deal increasing his salary this season to “more than $14 million” and that coupled with the existing year on his deal, his contract with the Seahawks now works out to a four-year deal worth up to $46.25 million overall.

The Seahawks traded a 2018 third-round pick and 2019 second-rounder for Brown, hoping to solidify a left tackle spot that had been in flux since Rusell Okung left as a free agent following the 2015 season.

When the trade was made, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team hoped to secure Brown to a contract that will enable him to play the rest of his career in Seattle and that appears to be the case.

Shortly after the news leaked, Brown tweeted: “Looking forward to playing the rest of my career here!”

On Friday, coach Pete Carroll spoke of the difference it has made in the offensive line this season to have Brown with the team from the beginning of the season and to have the left tackle spot set.

“Duane made an immediate impression on us when he got here,” Carroll said. “This is a real leader. He’s a real man in that huddle and in the locker room, and we’re very, very fortunate to have him. Great worker, he’s really an astute ball player, got a great voice in perspective, he’s going to help other guys. Last year was right in the middle of everything. He couldn’t have the effect but you could see the potential, and he’s just taken off in the offseason and done a great job and he’s a great factor for us right now. I love to have him on my team.”

Brown played in nine games for the Seahawks last season but suffered an ankle injury in his second game that hampered him the rest of the year. Carroll said the way that Brown played through the injury — he rarely practiced the rest of the season — only reinforced why the team wanted to get him. Brown then was named to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career at the end of the season.

“Just who he is,” Carroll said. “We hadn’t been through the battles with him, but his first indication of ‘is he going to be tough, is he going to push,’ all that – he did all that stuff and never even left a doubt. He’s all you’re looking for. Fantastic football player (and) fantastic team member.”