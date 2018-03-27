Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also said Chris Carson is 100 percent but that as of now, Mike Davis would be the team's starting tailback heading into the season.

Here are some of the highlights of what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about some of the team’s offseason moves and other personnel situations during his comments to the media at the NFL league meetings Tuesday morning:

{Carroll says Earl Thomas is a Seahawk for now:} Carroll appeared to be trying to be as vague as possible on anything related to Thomas after general manager John Schneider said on Monday that the team would not be doing its job if it didn’t explore trade possibilities for the six-time Pro Bowl safety.

But when asked if he thinks Thomas will be a Seahawk in 2018, he said “sure, sure.”

As happens at the league meetings, where coaches sit at a table for an hour and different waves of reporters stop by at different times and often ask the same question that has already been asked, Carroll was asked twice about Thomas’ future.

In each answer, he indicated the plan is for Thomas to be back in Seattle in 2018 but also didn’t directly rule out a trade.

“Yeah I think Earl is under contract and ready to go,” Carroll said when asked initially about Thomas’ future with the team. “As in other years, at times Earl has had a lot to say about what is going on, and usually there is kind of a spectrum there and there has been that spectrum again. But he is a heck of a football player and a great talent.’’

The second time he was asked about Thomas and the talk that has surrounded him this offseason, Carroll said: “He’s got a big role. He’s a great player. He factors in to help any team, they all would love to have him, so there’s some talk that people are trying to maybe come after him, but he’s a fantastic part of our team. We’ve been blessed with such great safety play for so many years that we recognize and relish the factor of that position. He has done a good job, and he’s got another year on his contract, so we’re excited for the future.”

In other words, don’t expect the rumors to stop.

{Carroll says Seahawks didn’t know about Bennett’s Houston incident:} Carroll reiterated what the organization has said since it was revealed Friday that Bennett had been indicted on a felony charge of injury of the elderly in Houston that the team had no idea that Bennett was under investigation.

“I know nothing about it,” Carroll said. “When this came out was the first time we ever heard about it and I don’t know any of the details at all so I shouldn’t really comment other than to think that I can’t imagine Michael doing that with any intention at all. It must have been an accident in my mind for how I know him. He cares so much about people I can’t imagine that being anything but that. But it sounds unfortunate and I’m sure there is a lot of stuff ahead here to figure it out But I don’t really know how to comment other than that but I was just surprised. I feel terrible for the woman who was impacted by that, of course.’’

As for why the team traded Bennett, Carroll said: “Well I think again this is kind of that time for us when in cap decision making and that was part of the decision for us for sure. You get to a point where you have to make some choices. We say the same thing every year because it is the same situation that you’ve got very difficult choices that you have to make. And you’ve got to make choices to move ahead sometimes and sometimes you hang on to people and that’s just how it goes. In Mike’s situation we felt like it was a time we could make a little switch, get a (draft) pick and get a guy for us (receiver Marcus Johnson) and make some sense of it.’’

{Nothing new on the status of Chancellor, Avril and McDowell:} As did Schneider on Monday, Carroll said there is nothing new on the statuses of Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor and Malik McDowell. Avril and Chancellor continue to undergo tests to determine if they could ever play again after suffering nerve/neck issues last season while McDowell’s future is uncertain due to injuries suffered in an ATV accident last July.

On Avril and Chancellor, Carroll said: “Yes, still unclear. Both of those guys are holding out hope and are positive they’re going to have a chance to do something and are working hard towards that.

Of whether there is anything new with McDowell, Carroll said: “No, sorry. I haven’t had a good response for you in a long time on that one, sorry.”

{Chris Carson healthy and ready to go:} Carroll said running back Chris Carson, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 1 against the Colts that required surgery, is fully healthy now and will be ready for the start of the team’s offseason program.

“Oh yeah, he’s fine,” Carroll said. “He’s 100 percent, ready to go.”

“He’s in beautiful shape, he’s ready to go. It’s really exciting. Some of those young guys that we are counting on are kind of getting lost in the offseason. Chris was a great addition to our club, and one of my favorite draft picks that we made. I’m really excited about him and I’m hoping that he’s going to have a great season. He showed us everything we needed to see last year, so we’ll see if he’s able to sustain it. He had the one injury—he was very solid throughout, except for he had his ankle broken. It’s a little different situation than like C.J. Prosise, who has been kind of in and out of injury situations. But I’m really looking forward to Chris’ return.”

The Seahawks also recently re-signed free agent running back Mike Davis, and Carroll said that if the season began today, Davis would be the starting tailback.

“Well yeah, you can say that (that Carson would be the starter) because of where he was when he got hurt,” Carroll said. “But Mike Davis did a really nice job for us last year. Mike finished and sustained throughout the season, unlike some guys in the last couple of years, and he showed us consistency and toughness and production. I think Mike really comes back getting the ball first, and the competition is on. That’s the first handoff, then after that it’s dead even.”