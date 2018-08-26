The veteran would be replaced by rookie Shaquem Griffin for the team's final preseason game Thursday against the Raiders.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is having a “medical treatment” on his knee this week, news first revealed in a tweet by Mill Creek Sports in Everett in an announcement that the veteran had to cancel a planned autograph signing as a result.

The Times confirmed that Wright is having treatment on his knee and while the exact nature could not be confirmed, it is thought Wright may be having a Regenokine “blood-spinning” procedure and that he would be expected to be back for the regular-season opener against Denver Sept. 9.

Wright had a similar procedure last year midway through training camp and returned in time to start the regular season, playing 15 games (he missed the Rams game late in the season due to a concussion).

Five other Seahawks also had the treatment last season heading into the final week of the preseason, the same time frame as Wright would be having it this year — Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Tyler Lockett, Michael Wilhoite and Luke Joeckel. All but Wilhoite came back to play in the first game.

Wright played against the Vikings Friday, on the field for 45 snaps, the same as fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner, and spoke to reporters afterward with no indication of any injury.

Assuming Wright does not play against the Raiders in the preseason finale Thursday — a game many starters could sit out or play in sparingly — then rookie Shaquem Griffin would get the start. Griffin, a fifth-round pick out of Central Florida, has been Wright’s backup throughout the preseason with some thought the team is grooming Griffin to eventually potentially replace Wright.

Wright, who turned 29 last month, is entering the final season of his contract with no evidence that there have been talks of an extension. He has been with the Seahawks since 2011, starting 103 games, and ranks seventh in team history in tackles with 694.

Wagner, who has two years remaining on his contract, said this week he would be watching how the team deals with Wright as he considers his own future.

“I want to be here for my whole career,” Wagner said. “That’s a goal of mine. I also understand the business. Hopefully I play with K.J. my whole career. That is a goal of mine as well. And for me I just kind of let things play out. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.’’

SEAHAWKS ADD FULLBACK DANIEL MARX

The Seahawks officially waived receiver Tanner McEvoy, a move revealed the day before, and signed fullback Daniel Marx, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Stanford who was with Atlanta earlier this year before being waived in late July.

Marx, listed at 6-2, 245, played in 44 games for Stanford with five carries for seven yards and six receptions for 59.

Marx gives Seattle two fullbacks. Tre Madden, the primary starter last year, is the other. However, Madden did not play Friday against the Vikings and there was no immediate indication that he was injured (he was not among the players the team listed as out before the game).

The Seahawks had four fullbacks on the roster to begin training camp but injuries helped deplete the depth there — rookie Khalid Hill of Michigan is on Injured Reserve and veteran Jalston Fowler was also injured, battling injuries to both hamstrings during most of his time in Seattle, before being waived and eventually signing with Atlanta.

The signing of Marx, whose main forte at Stanford was blocking — his official bio called him a “premier blocking back” — seems to reinforce the idea the Seahawks would like to have a fullback who can be a lead blocker this season as they seek to revive their running game.