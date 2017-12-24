K.J. Wright recovered Dez Bryant's first-half fumble, then was the beneficiary of an INT that went off the hands of the All-Pro wideout.

Early on in the FOX broadcast of the Seahawks-Cowboys game, the camera showed Dallas QB Dak Prescott seemingly trying to calm down his All-Pro, at times temperamental wideout Dez Bryant. It was noted he had only two targets and no catches.

Once Dallas began targeting him, it didn’t get much better.

Prescott hit Bryant for eight yards with about 4:30 left in the first half — only to have Byron Maxwell punch the ball out and K.J. Wright recover it, setting up a Seahawks touchdown drive to give them the lead.

Wright was the beneficiary of another Bryant blunder. Sure, Prescott threw it a little behind him. But his third-quarter pass went off Bryant’s fingers and right into Wright’s hands. Interception.

Early in the fourth quarter, Bryant still only has two catches (one of which ended in the fumble) for 41 yards.