K.J. Wright said he had some bad lasagna on the team's charter flight out of Seattle, and arrived in Dallas with a nasty bout of food poisoning. But he rebounded in time to help lead the Seahawks to a clutch win over the Cowboys.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright recovered from a concussion that forced him to miss last week’s game against the Rams, only to get felled by a bout of food poisoning the day before Seattle’s eventual 21-12 win over Dallas.

Wright said he ate some lasagna on the team’s Delta Airlines charter flight from Seattle to Dallas on Friday, and felt ill immediately afterward.

“I think it was the lasagna,” Wright said. “As soon as I had my last bite, about five minutes later, my stomach got tore up, and, uh, it ws all over from there. … It was coming out both ends.”

Wright said he did not leave his hotel room on Saturday, and that the Seahawks’ doctors came in to give him IVs and some nausea medicine.

“He was in bed all day yesterday,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Those guys played like crazy to hold (Dallas) down.”

Wright said he felt better by Sunday morning and was able to start against Dallas. He came up big for the Seahawks twice, tallying six tackles, picking off Dallas quarterback, Dak Prescott once and recovering two fumbles.

“Shout out to our doctors and trainers,” Wright said. “They’re tremendous and they took good care of me.”

Wright said the win over Dallas showed Seattle’s resilience.

“The performance we put on last week was uncharacteristic of us, so we definitely bounced back and had a tremendous week and we had a good week and had a good game,” Wright said. “It’s big for us, we just had to respond. We lost two in a row, so to come here on the road our backs against the wall, not too many people believing in us, we just had to get it done.”