Seahawks middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and was carted off the field. He was listed as out.

Brooks was hurt while making a tackle on New York tight end C.J. Uzomah with 5:30 to play in the quarter.

After being attended to on the sidelines, he was helped into the blue medical tent and after being examined carted off, was listed as out.

Brooks has started all 15 games for Seattle this year and all 32 the past two seasons and entered the game ranked second in the NFL in tackles with 157. Brooks had four tackles at the time of his injury a total that would rank fourth in team history for a single season.

With Brooks out, Cody Barton moved over to play middle linebacker with Tanner Muse entering the game at Barton’s weakside linebacker spot.

Brooks was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech.

