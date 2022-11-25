RENTON — The lessons have just kept on coming for Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton in his first season as a full-time starter after three years playing mostly on special teams.

“The new scheme, learning a whole different style of defense, just [playing] defense in general [after] first three years played a lot of special teams,” Barton said. “So, I’ve just learned a ton.”

And late in Seattle’s game Nov. 13 in Munich against Tampa Bay, one of the lessons he learned was how a strange twist of fate can change things.

With Seattle trailing 21-9, Barton leapt to pick off a pass from Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.

The interception not only snapped Brady’s streak of consecutive passes without an interception at 399 — three off Aaron Rodgers’ all-time NFL record — but gave the Seahawks a late chance to pull out an improbable win.

Advertising

The pick led to a Geno Smith-to-Marquise Goodwin touchdown that cut the lead to 21-16 with 3:58 left. The Bucs were able to run out the clock, and Barton was left mostly with a connection to some NFL history as well as a personal highlight. The interception was the first of his career.

Not that he gave any of that history much thought in the moment.

Barton said initially he was going to throw the ball back on the field before he heard a few voices on the Seattle sideline saying: “’Save it! Save it!’ So I kept it.”

For now, he says the ball is in a bin in his house, though he figures eventually he’ll find a way to display it.

And someday when he tells the story of how he got that ball, he’ll note that the only reason he had a chance to get it is because Jordyn Brooks had just left the game with cramps.

When Brooks departed for two plays during that drive, Barton moved from his usual weakside linebacker spot to middle linebacker, with Tanner Muse taking over for Barton at weakside.

Advertising

“If Jordyn hadn’t cramped, Jordyn would have made that play,” Barton said.

Being lined up at MLB meant Barton was also lined up right in front of Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans, who was in the slot to the right of Brady.

Barton said he’d noticed a similar formation earlier in the game that resulted in a completion to Evans.

“So when they went back to that formation I was like, ‘If he tries to throw it again over the top, I’m going to be there,’” Barton said.

It’s that kind of play recognition and the ability to turn it into playmaking that has always intrigued the Seahawks about Barton, who was the 88th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

But the Seahawks only needed Barton sporadically his first three seasons due to the presence of veterans Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and the drafting of Brooks, with those three filling the two ILB roles the last three years. Barton started five games, and two more in the playoffs (both in 2019) due to injuries during his first three years but otherwise was mostly a special teamer.

Advertising

That changed this year with the release of Wagner in a move that saved the Seahawks $16.6 million against the salary cap. The duo of Brooks and Barton combine this year for a cap hit of roughly $4.5 million.

Seattle’s plan at inside linebacker also was to use Jamal Adams liberally at weakside linebacker when it went to three-safety sets, also known as its dime package.

And in that scheme, Barton comes off the field.

It was something Barton understood from the start — which presented a lesson, having to adjust to being made a starter, but one who would be used more situationally than Seattle had usually used its weakside linebacker.

Barton said that “early on” it was a little difficult to accept the role the team laid out for him “because I’m just so eager. I just want to play all the time and be out there all the time. But that’s when you’ve got to keep your mind in check and look at the big picture.”

The plan with Adams went out the window when he suffered a season-ending injury in the second quarter of the opener. And with Ryan Neal still ailing at that time, the Seahawks rarely used the three-safety sets in the first couple of games. Barton played every snap in a Week 2 loss to the 49ers.

But when Neal returned and replaced Adams in the starting lineup, allowing Josh Jones to play the third safety role he had all training camp, Seattle began using the dime package more, meaning Barton’s playing time has vacillated greatly by the week.

Sponsored

He played just 39% of the snaps in an October win over Arizona, a game that also marked the beginning of a turnaround for the Seattle defense. Coaches insisted, though, that Barton’s low snaps in that game were more the result of a game plan to use more defensive backs against an Arizona team known for its spread passing attack.

“There might be games where he may not play as much, there are other games where he might play considerably more,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. “A lot of it is depending on what’s needed for that particular week.”

Indeed, against a Tampa Bay team that surprisingly came out running more than the Seahawks expected, Barton played 80% of the snaps.

“He’s getting better,” Carroll said following the Tampa Bay game. “He’s improving. There are still areas of his game that he can tighten up, but he’s been more aggressive, he’s defeating blocks more than he has, and he has always been a good pass defender. In our style, guys do get matched up, and they have to make their one-on-one plays, so I’m hoping that he can continue to come through, make those tackles in the open field, get guys on the ground, and just add to the overall.”

One lesson Barton doesn’t need is the harsh reality that the NFL can be a here-today, gone-tomorrow endeavor. Barton is in the last season of his rookie deal and understands that the final seven regular-season games — and possible postseason contests — will go a long way toward determining his future with the Seahawks.

“That’s obviously in the back of my mind,” he said. “That’s just what it is that obviously I’m in my final year. But I don’t focus on the future like that. … Looking too far ahead’s not going to do anything.”