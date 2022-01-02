Bobby Wagner acknowledged this week that he couldn’t help “but think about’’ the reality that Sunday’s game against Detroit could be his last at home with the Seahawks.

If it is, this was about the last way he wanted to go out — limping off the field after the first defensive snap of the game, eventually heading to the locker room never to return.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wagner sprained his knee and was scheduled to have an MRI sometime later Sunday.

“So we’ll see. It wasn’t initially, didn’t look obviously really bad,” Carroll said. “But we don’t know that. We’ve got to wait and see.”

All the Seahawks have left this season is a game Sunday at Arizona, and any kind of injury might make it tough for Wagner to play. Carroll said he couldn’t answer whether Wagner might be available next week.

Wagner illustrated clearly how much it meant to him to try to keep playing.

A timeout followed his injury, and after he as examined on the bench, Wagner ran on to the field and tried to re-enter the game. But he was shooed off since by rule he had to sit out a play because the timeout was called due to his injury.

Even though Wagner kept his helmet on and stood on the sidelines, Carroll decided not to let him re-enter the game. Shortly after Wagner left for the locker room and did not return.

“He was going to come back in the game,” Carroll said. “You saw him go back in. Then took him back out to take him inside just to make sure. Just felt it was better to not go and make sure we know what’s going on instead of just going back on the field.

“He couldn’t go back in on that play because the timeout was caused by him. So he had to wait a play. Then we waited a play. That was enough time to cooler heads prevailed and we figured it out. I’m glad we took care of him.”

Asked about Wagner playing next Sunday, Carroll said: “We’ve got to get through tonight. I didn’t see it, but I understand that he got in the splits and it was really kind of, I’m sure, a most threatening feeling position. And he was unsure what happened and what took place there. And he sorted it out, came running off, like the stud that he is and ran back in. I’m really glad we took care of him, kept him out.”

Wagner entered the game leading the NFL in tackles with 170, which is a franchise record, and has been named to his eighth straight Pro Bowl in his 10th season of a career sure to finish in the Hall of Fame.

But Wagner has just one year left on his contract and no guaranteed money in 2022 with a $20.3 million salary cap hit, which has fueled speculation the team could look to move on.

Wagner was replaced by Cody Barton, a third-year player who has six career starts including the postseason but had played just 51 snaps this year before Sunday.

Barton handled relaying the defensive calls, the usual job for a middle linebacker, but something he has not done much since most of his action has come at the weakside or strongside linebacker spots.

Carroll said he’d have to watch the film to evaluate Barton but said “he handled everything well. He was calling the whole line of scrimmage and huddle calls, all of that.”

Said Barton: “You hate to see someone go down, especially Bobby, being our leader, the center and rock of our defense. As soon as I saw him go down, I knew I was going to go in. I was excited to be out there, just to be able to compete and play some football. You don’t want to see guys go down.”

Carroll: No regrets about taking knee

The game ended with the Seahawks at the 1-yard-line after Dee Eskridge was stopped just short of the goal line on a 30-yard run that snapped with two minutes left.

Had they scored they could have tied the point total from the 58-0 win over Arizona in 2012. A score of 58-29 would also have been a “Scorigami,” the term given for an NFL game that has a score that has never occurred before.

“I didn’t know that,” Carroll said. “If I had known that, we still would have taken a knee.”

Injury report: Reid examined for concussion, Dallas a thigh bruise

Aside from Wagner, the Seahawks suffered a few other injuries of note.

Cornerback John Reid, who got the start at left cornerback with Sidney Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list, left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Michael Jackson filled in for Reid the rest of the way.

TE Will Dissly left with a bruised heel, Carroll said, while running back DeeJay Dallas suffered a thigh injury on the opening kickoff, and while he returned to play some snaps he eventually left the game.

Rush end Carlos Dunlap also left with an ankle injury.

Carroll also confirmed that Jones tested positive for COVID-19 — he was placed on the list Saturday. Said Carroll: “He was the lone unvaccinated guy on the club, unfortunately.” That makes it unclear if he will be able to return for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Referee leaves, then returns

Referee Tony Corrente left the game briefly in the third quarter to get medical attention but then returned.

Carroll said Corrente “got bruised up a little bit. The running back, he turned — the running back took off and put his helmet right into the back of his head. Got smacked. I thought — looked pretty tough. He hung in there pretty good. And had to take a knee. Came off there with a big smile on his face. He didn’t want me to give him any guff about it. So, he’s a tough guy.”

While Corrente was out, back judge Todd Prukop handled the referee duties.

Reed battles fatigue to make picks

Cornerback D.J. Reed got his first two interceptions of the season — and just the third and fourth of his career — in the second half of his first game back after sitting out two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Reed said he was still battling some effects of the virus.

“I was tired too,” Reed said. “That COVID isn’t a joke, so you better mask up and stay your distance, but I was definitely tired coming in and playing. I had to catch my wind.”

Reed was activated on Wednesday after spending 10 days on the list.

“Man, I was hurting,” Reed said. “I had to get tested because I had a bad headache. I was about to go to the ER. It was really a migraine, my head was throbbing, so I called my girl because she was in L.A., and she said, ‘Don’t go to the ER, try just to relax.’ I took some Tylenol or whatever and I was able to go to sleep, but I tested and was positive. I had a sore throat, so my head was hurting, the next day I had a sore throat, I had some congestion in my chest, I was spitting up mucus, and then the next day I started coughing. It was a swirl of things, so it was definitely serious for me.”