Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was listed as did not participate in Seattle’s practice Wednesday.

But Wagner insisted when he talked to media before practice that there remains a chance he will play Sunday at Arizona despite suffering a knee injury last week against Detroit.

Wagner suffered what was reported to be sprains to his PCL and MCL on the first defensive play of the game. He had played every snap of Seattle’s season until being hurt.

That Seattle has nothing on the line might lead to the idea that Wagner would opt to sit out.

But he said he’s holding out hope he can play.

“I’m just going to do what I can do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m going to take it one day at a time. I have a lot of days before Sunday. We’re going to see what happens.”

Wagner was hurt trying to make the tackle on a screen pass.

“I saw the screen,” he said. “I tried to go tackle the screen, and as I went for the screen, my left leg just slid. I don’t know if I got on a piece of ice or something, but it just slid. As I was sliding, I kind of did the splits and one of the linemen kind of fell on my knee. I kind of felt something like that before, so I didn’t think it was anything serious, but obviously you have to be smart.”

After being examined on the sideline, Wagner attempted to re-enter the game, only to be told he had to sit out a play. He then headed to the locker room to be further examined and watched the rest of the game there with Cody Barton taking over at middle linebacker.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” he said. “I was going to go back in, but then obviously you have to lean on the people that are specialists at their job and allow them to lead you in a direction.”

Wagner is second in the NFL with 170 tackles, a single-season franchise record. Jordyn Brooks is third at 163 and could overtake him if Wagner doesn’t play Sunday.

One reason Wagner might be perceived as wanting to play is that some have speculated the game could be his last with the Seahawks. He has one year remaining on his contract but has no guaranteed money left and a $20.3 million cap hit in 2022. Seattle would be able to save all of his $16.35 million base salary both in cash and against the cap if he is released (Barton is due to make $965,000 next year).

Wagner last week acknowledged he knows changes could be made.

But Wednesday, he said he isn’t thinking of Sunday as potentially being his swan song.

“In my mind I don’t feel like this is my last time,” Wagner said. “I don’t feel like this is my last time putting on a Seahawks uniform. I don’t feel like this is my last time doing that. I understand there is a business side to this, but there’s a lot of optimism on my end that I’ll be back. I’m not worried about it. Obviously, I can’t control everything. I can only control my part, and my part on this is I feel like I love this city, I love this team, I love the Seahawks. I always wanted to be a part of a franchise in the good times and bad times and every time. This is a team that I would love to be able to be a part of for a very, very long time.

“On my end, that’s where I’m at, that I’m a Seahawk until they tell me I’m not. That’s my mindset. To me, I don’t see it as that was my last game or this next game could be my last game.”

Asked what gave him optimism he may return, Wagner, who negotiated his last contract with the Seahawks himself, said, “I would like to say I’m a pretty good businessman and I would say I have a lot of respect here. I’m just going to go into my businessman mentality and work some stuff out.”

So does that mean he would be willing to renegotiate his current contract, which was a three-year deal paying him $54 million overall?

“I didn’t say that,” Wagner said. “I did not say that. I did not say that. I said I’m a businessman. That’s all I said, I’d put my business cap on. I didn’t not say I was doing all that.”

Advertising

Adams, Woods go on COVID-19 list

The Seahawks added two players to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, both defensive tackles — Al Woods and Myles Adams. Woods has been a mainstay at tackle all season, starting all 16 games and making a career-high 50 tackles. Adams is on the practice squad and saw action as a COVID-19 replacement against the Rams and Bears.

That leaves Seattle with just three listed defensive tackles on the 53-man roster — Poona Ford, Bryan Mone and Robert Nkemdiche. Seattle has two others on the practice squad in Niles Scott and Jarrod Hewitt.

Other Seahawks who remain on the COVID list are DE Alton Robinson, LG Damien Lewis, CB Sidney Jones and CB Gavin Heslop.

Penny named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Running back Rashaad Penny was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after his career-high 170-yard game against Detroit Sunday that also featured two touchdowns.

He is the first Seahawks offensive player to earn a weekly award this season. The only other Seahawk to win one was running back Travis Homer as the Special Teams Player of the Week against the 49ers last month.

Penny is the third running back in team history to win the award. Shaun Alexander won it seven times and Chris Warren twice (which means that yes, neither Curt Warner nor Marshawn Lynch ever won it).

Wilson wins Bart Starr Award

Quarterback Russell Wilson was named as the 2022 winner of the Bart Starr Award Wednesday. The award is given each year to a player said to best exemplify outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

Named after the Hall of Fame former Green Bay QB, the award is voted on by players and presented each year at Athletes in Action’s Super Bowl Breakfast.

Steve Largent also won the award in 1989 — the first year it was given — and Trent Dilfer in 2003. Wilson also won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award last season.

Five OLs sit out with illness

The Seahawks listed 11 players as not participating in practice Wednesday. That included five offensive linemen all listed as out with an illness — Ethan Pocic, Dakoda Shepley, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson and Brandon Shell. Shell is also dealing with a shoulder issue and Jackson and knee. It’s unclear the nature of the illness, but players who have COVID-19 go on the COVID reserve list.

Others who sat out were Wagner, LT Duane Brown (resting vet), TE Will Dissly (heel), DE Carlos Dunlap (ankle), CB John Reid (concussion) and S Quandre Diggs (knee). Two were listed as limited — WR DK Metcalf (foot) and CB D.J. Reed (hip).