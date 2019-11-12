Seahawks fans dying to watch their team get back on the field after this week’s bye will now have a little less time to wait.
Seattle’s Week 12 game Nov. 24 against the Eagles in Philadelphia, originally scheduled for a 5:20 PST kick, will now start at 10 a.m., the NFL announced Tuesday. Packers at 49ers will take the Seahawks-Eagles game’s place on Sunday Night Football.
The Seahawks are coming off a thrilling overtime win Monday night against the 49ers in Santa Clara, California, where they improved to 8-2 on the season. The bye week comes at an opportune time for Seattle star receiver Tyler Lockett, who left Monday’s game early and spent the night in the hospital with a badly bruised leg. He now will get an extra week to try to recover and return to the field.
The matchup against the Eagles will also be a test to see if the revitalized Seahawks defense is indeed for real after an impressive performance Monday night led by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who returned a fumble for a touchdown, forced another fumble, had one sack and five QB hits.
The 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles downed the Bears, 22-14, in Week 9, had a bye last week and will face the 8-1 New England Patriots in Week 11 before hosting the Seahawks.
The NFL has flexible scheduling beginning the Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17, meaning up to two games during that span can be “flexed” into the Sunday Night Football slot, as is the case with this Seahawks game.
