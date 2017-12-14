Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh says he still has time to finish his first Seattle season on a high note.

The public vote of confidence he received this week from coach Pete Carroll was nice, Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh said Thursday.

But it was nice more in the sense of knowing his coach has his back than in needing a boost in his own confidence.

Despite a recent string of misses, Walsh said his own faith in his ability hasn’t wavered and that he has just as much belief now that he’ll make the next kick as he has had at any time in his career

“He’s real supportive and that’s kind of the culture here to be supportive and figure out that that brings the best out in guys,’’ Walsh said of Carroll’s comments Wednesday. “But it’s always nice when your head coach believes in you because that’s how I feel about myself. And I try not to get too up or down on results and realize what I am capable of doing.’’

In his first year as the team’s kicker after taking over for the departed Stephen Hauschka, Walsh made 12 of his first 13 field goals. But that streak ended when he missed three that proved critical in a 17-14 defeat to Washington on Nov. 5 and he has made just eight of his last 14, a period that also includes a miss on a 52-yarder at the end of the Atlanta game that could have forced overtime.

His most recent miss was a 38-yarder at the end of the first half of Sunday’s 30-24 defeat at Jacksonville, a kick that loomed large as Seattle had to fight back throughout the second half.

But if for some Seahawks fans that might have been the last straw, Carroll made clear Wednesday that the team is sticking with Walsh, who it signed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal after deciding that Hauschka (who ended up getting a three-year contract worth $8.85 million with Buffalo) was probably going to be too expensive to retain given Seattle’s other salary cap issues this season.

“He’s a good kicker,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got a great leg. He’s got terrific mechanics, great habits, his mentality stays strong. Yeah he missed a couple here and there. But he does things right, gives himself a chance. So he’s our guy. He’s what we’ve got. We are hoping he’s going to come through.’’

The reality is also that this late in the season isn’t a real ideal time to try out kickers — any of whom are at the moment deemed not good enough to be on an NFL roster — and Seattle also has little salary cap flexibility.

Still, the Seahawks also are banking on what they have seen Walsh do in the past — he was a first team All-Pro selection in 2012 with Minnesota when he also set an NFL record by making all 10 of his attempts from 50 yards and longer, for instance — and hope that that Walsh returns.

Walsh said none of the misses have been due to any mechanical issues or changes.

“They just have been untimely misses here and there,’’ Walsh said. “And I don’t look at them as something I’ve got to change. I feel confident about the way I’m hitting the ball and I know that sooner or late it’s going to consistently go in, back to kind of how it was in the beginning.’’

Walsh actually has made one deviation from his usual routine in the last month.

A few weeks ago he decided to take one day a week to kick some field goals at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks, like all NFL teams, have their own practice facility offsite (Seattle’s is in Renton) meaning players only see their home field on Sundays. Kickers typically take the field first on Sundays to get in their practice reps, giving them a decent feel of the conditions. But as Walsh noted, those sessions are limited since kickers don’t want to wear out their legs before a game.

So a few weeks ago before the home game against the Eagles he decided to take a midweek trip to CenturyLink Field along with snapper Tyler Ott and holder Jon Ryan to get in a few more kicks on a day when it didn’t matter how much he might work.

“I felt like it helped me prepare a little it for the game and I didn’t have to worry about hitting too many because because it’s a Wednesday,’’ he said. “I felt like it helped me have success in the Eagles game (in which he made his only field goal, a 46-yarder, and all three extra points).’’

Walsh said that was something he also did in Minnesota after the team moved outdoors while its new stadium was being built and something he plans to do the rest of the year in Seattle.

Ultimately, though, Walsh knows it just comes down to making the kicks on Sunday.

He was available as a free agent last winter because he had been released by Minnesota in November, 2016 after a few critical misses, that included a 27-yarder that allowed Seattle to escape with a wild card playoff win at the end of the 2015 season.

He knows that history follows him around and admitted Wednesday that while blocking out the outside noise is the goal “I wouldn’t say it’s easy.’’

“And I think anybody that tells you it’s easy is probably lying,’’ he said. “It’s not that easy to block it out. But at this point in your professional career you have to just realize that the outside noise is not going to determine whether you have the job or not. It’s what you do on the field. And you have to realize that and stay true to your skills and what has gotten you to this point. Sometimes that can be challenging when the ball is not going in for us. But you can’t judge your season on one or two games good or bad. So you jus try to be more consistent and do your job.’’