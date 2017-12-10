Seattle kicker Blair Walsh missed a 38-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter that could have forced a 3-3 tie at halftime.
That was his sixth miss in his last 13 tries after starting the season 12-13 (Walsh later hit a 28-yarder in the third quarter).
Asked what happened on Walsh’s miss, Carrroll said: “How are you going to ask me a question about that? He missed it. What do you mean, ‘what did I see?’ It was a little bit to the right.”
Asked if Walsh’s misses are a concern, Carroll said: “It’s not any longer. That’s already passed. We’ll go on to the next game. Here we go.”
