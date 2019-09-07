Here’s a preview of Seattle’s regular-season opening game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

THE SETUP

On paper, this looms as maybe the easiest win of the year for the Seahawks, Seattle listed as a 9.5-point favorite against a Bengals team in rebuild mode under first-year coach Zac Taylor. History also favors Seattle — the Seahawks haven’t lost a home opener since 2008. Seattle has lost its last two against the Bengals, including a 34-12 loss in Seattle in 2011, a game best-remembered as the first start for Richard Sherman and what became regarded as the true birth of the Legion of Boom secondary.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Seattle DEs Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney against Bengals tackles Andre Smith and Bobby Hart.

The Bengals will play without starting left tackle Cordy Glenn, out with a concussion, leaving Smith to start there instead. Smith is a former first-round pick who has 93 starts, so experience isn’t the issue. But he also hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2015 for a reason. Ansah was officially listed as questionable Friday but the thought here is that he’ll likely play. Clowney was not listed, indicating he’ll play, too. But coach Pete Carroll noted again Friday that each will need some time to get back into football mode after missing training camp, while also finding their way in Seattle’s defense. Still, this has the makings of a favorable chance for a good beginning for each player.

PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Chris Carson.

The Bengals were among the worst run-defense teams in the NFL last season while the Seahawks were then – and remain still — one of the most-committed running teams in the league. The Bengals are touting an improved defensive front that showed some promising signs in the preseason. But with a veteran offensive line leading the way Carson has a great chance to pick up where he left off last season, when he rushed for 100 or more yards in each of his last three regular season games.

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

Who will play the nickel spot?

Carroll said “wait and see’’ on Friday when asked who will play the nickel position, a spot that was wide open all training camp, and became moreso when Jamar Taylor — the starter at the end of the preseason — was released. Carroll, though, seemed to hint that recently-acquired Parry Nickerson will need some time to learn the defense, leaving it between rookie Ugo Amadi and veteran Akeem King. Cincy’s primary slot receiver is Tyler Boyd, who stands 6-2 and weighs 203 pounds. That might signal to expect to see a lot of King, who at 6-1, 215 would seem a more logical physical matchup against Boyd than Amadi, who is 5-9, 201.

THE X-FACTOR

WR DK Metcalf.

No one doubts the vast potential of Seattle’s second-round pick. But it’s a little hard to know exactly what to expect just yet since Metcalf played only one preseason game, the opener against Denver on Aug. 8, making just one catch. “I don’t know what he’s going to do,’’ Carroll said Friday. “I just know that he’s ready to play. He’ll adjust like a lot of guys playing for the first time. Everybody’s got to kick a little rust off and we’ll see how that goes and if he can manage that well.’’ William Jackson III is the best of Cincy’s corners and it will be interesting to see how the Bengals try to match him up.

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

RB C.J. Prosise.

Prosise’s re-emergence the last two weeks of the preseason was a pleasant surprise for the Seahawks — and may well have saved his Seattle career. He’s been oft-injured in his career but is healthy now so you’d expect the Seahawks to find lots of ways to get him on the field, both as a base-down back complementing Carson and Rashaad Penny or in two-minute and third-down situations.

KEY STAT

14-0 — Seattle’s record in home games in September under Carroll.

THE FINAL WORD

As noted, the Seahawks have lost neither a home opener under Carroll or a home game in September. There’s zero reason those streaks should end against the Bengals, allowing Seattle to start out 1-0 for the first time since 2016. Seahawks 27, Bengals 10.