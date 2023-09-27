The Seahawks had a handful of offensive heroes in Sunday’s 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, which marked the most points scored by any NFC team in Week 3.

Ultimately, it was second-year running back Kenneth Walker III getting the nod from the NFL as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for a game in which he rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. He had a long run of 36 yards to set up a Seattle field goal in the first half when he eluded a tackle at the line of scrimmage to burst into open space.

“Ken is out there just juking guys and making guys miss left and right,” quarterback Geno Smith marveled later.

Walker also caught three passes for 59 yards, including a 36-yarder that served as Seattle’s longest pass play of the day and set up one of his own touchdown runs.

It is the first Player of the Week honor for Walker, who rushed for 1,050 yards last season and became only the second rookie in team history to top the 1,000-yard mark (the other being Curt Warner in 1983). Walker has 204 yards on 47 carries in the first three games this season to rank 12th in the NFL.

Advertising

Walker also becomes the first Seahawks running back to win Player of the Week since Rashaad Penny in 2021, and according to the team, only the third this century, with Shaun Alexander also having won the award (six times).

Seattle had five Players of the Week last season, though only one on offense — quarterback Geno Smith in Week 4 for his performance against the Detroit Lions.

Seahawks waive receiver Cody Thompson

The Seahawks on Wednesday waived receiver Cody Thompson. There was no corresponding move, so that left an opening on the 53-man roster. One possibility could be Seattle looking to sign linebacker Jon Rhattigan to the 53. He has played in each of the first three games as a practice-squad elevation and has 52 snaps on special teams, tied for third-most on the team. However, players can be elevated off the practice squad to play on gameday only three times and then returned to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

Seattle also had veteran receiver Tavon Austin in for a visit this week, according to multiple reports, and the Seahawks could look to sign him to fill the open spot, as well. Austin played at West Virginia with Smith, was a first-round pick of the Rams in 2013 and has played in 113 NFL games. However, Austin, who is now 33, has not been on an NFL roster since last October when he was released by the Buffalo Bills.

Thompson played in each of Seattle’s first three games with 10 offensive snaps but did not catch a pass. He also played 43 snaps on special teams.

Without Thompson, Seattle has just four receivers on its 53-man roster: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo. Seattle has three others on the practice squad: Easop Winston Jr., Tyjon Lindsey and Cade Johnson.