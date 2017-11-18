Chancellor was among five Seahawks players who didn't practice Friday, and all indications pointed to him not being able to play in their next game, Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field.

Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor likely is out for the season because of a neck injury suffered Nov. 9 at Arizona, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, citing sources informed of the situation.

ESPN is reporting that a source said Chancellor will likely be placed on injured reserve. The Seahawks already were missing cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the same game.

Bradley McDougald is expected to start at strong safety Monday.

Chancellor, a founding member of the Legion of Boom, was a fifth-round Seattle draft pick in 2010, and became a starter in 2011.

In his first five seasons, Chancellor missed just three games, and two of those were when he was holding out in a contract dispute in 2014. But injuries have forced him to miss 11 games the past three seasons. Chancellor turns 30 on April 3.

