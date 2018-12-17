Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll updated the statuses of K.J. Wright, D.J. Fluker, Jordan Simmons and Bradley McDougald during his radio show on 710 ESPN on Monday morning.

The Seahawks suffered several potentially significant injuries in their loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

But help may be on the way.

In his weekly radio show on 710 ESPN on Monday morning, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that veteran linebacker K.J. Wright — who has missed 11 games this season with a nagging knee injury — will practice this week and may be available to play against the 11-3 Chiefs on Sunday.

“We’ll see how he does,” Carroll said. “He looked fine last week in the amount of work that we gave him. He has it in his mind that he thinks he has a chance to play this week, so we’ll give him a shot and see where he goes. That would be a much-needed return.”

It would be much-needed, of course, because weakside linebacker Mychal Kendricks suffered a season-ending broken leg in the team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month. The Seahawks also host the top scoring offense in the NFL (35.6 points per game) in the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Without both Kendricks and Wright, second-year linebacker Austin Calitro led the Seahawks with eight tackles on Sunday. Wright has made 14 tackles in three games this season.

Elsewhere, Carroll said there’s no update yet on right guard Jordan Simmons, who went down with a first-degree knee sprain on Sunday. But the team may get back its original starter at the position, D.J. Fluker, this week after he missed the 49ers game with a hamstring injury.

“Possibly. Yeah, possibly,” Carroll said of a potential Fluker return. “We’d like to see that happen, of course. We’ll see where we are.”

There’s no prognosis yet for sixth-year safety Bradley McDougald, who played just 12 snaps before leaving with the same knee injury that’s been bothering him for much of the season.

“He’s got a sore knee that’s been bothering him for a long time, and sometimes it acts up,” Carroll said. “In the colder weather, on the slippery turf, he didn’t even get hit; it just flared up when he planted it in the ground.

“It’s a patellar tendon thing. They just bother you.”