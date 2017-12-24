Justin Coleman gave the Seahawks a lead with his pick-six. But the celebration was even better than the interception.
Justin Coleman gave the Seahawks the lead, returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter vs. the Cowboys Sunday in Dallas.
But, perhaps better than the touchdown was the celebration, as Coleman hopped into the giant red Salvation Army kettle stationed just beyond the end zone. The play drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Last season, Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliot did the same thing, hopping into the kettle in a game against the Buccaneers last December. Elliot’s celebration led to a spike in donations directly after the game. The Salvation Army said it saw an $850,000 spike in online donations the day after Elliot’s celebration, according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.
