Bob Condotta (9-3)

Seahawks 31, Jets 13: Last week was one of the more worrisome Seahawks performances in years, given the stakes and that health seemed to be trending in the right direction (and with the Giants starting a backup QB). But such is life in the NFL. If the Seahawks can’t bounce back strongly against the Jets then, yes, panic away. The guess here is they will rebound with a fairly comfortable win against a Jets team that seems to be playing hard but isn’t at the Giants’ level.

Adam Jude (8-4)

Seahawks 23, Jets 16: Seattle couldn’t ask for a better “get-right” opportunity after last week’s bonkers loss to the other New York team. The Jets have nothing to lose, and Sam Darnold has been playing better of late, so figure they’ll hang just long enough to make it an uncomfortable for the Seahawks.

Larry Stone (7-5)

Seahawks 24, Jets 14: If you want to see panic, just imagine the Seahawks losing to the Jets. It’s not going to happen, but there’s really not much satisfaction to be had in a narrow victory over the league’s worst team. This is an opportunity for the Seahawks in general, and Russell Wilson in particular, to get back on the right track before the home stretch.

Matt Calkins (9-3)

Seahawks 35, Jets 17: The least potent offensive performance of the season last week has to have Russell Wilson stewing. And though Pete Carroll said lack of focus had nothing to do with that cough-up against the Giants, it’s hard to believe that wasn’t part of it. That won’t be the case against the Jets, and Seattle will roll.

Week 13 (Giants 17, Seahawks 12)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Giants 10

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Giants 17*

Week 12 (Seahawks 23, Eagles 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Eagles 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Stone: Seahawks 30, Eagles 17

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Eagles 27

Week 11 (Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27*

Jude: Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37

Stone: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)

Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31

Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35

Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*

Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26

Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24

Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* — closest score