Seattle Seahawks (8-4)
vs. New York Jets (0-12)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Brandon Shell to return, but Carlos Dunlap a game-time decision vs. Jets
The Seahawks will get back one starter for Sunday’s home game against the winless New York Jets — right tackle Brandon Shell, who had a full week of practice after missing two games because of an ankle injury.
But the status of another starter — defensive end Carlos Dunlap — remains uncertain, as the team listed him as questionable for the game because of a foot injury. Coach Pete Carroll said Dunlap will be a game-time decision.
The Seahawks won’t get back another starter — cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar returned to practice this week after being on injured reserve because of a knee injury, but Carroll said he will not play Sunday.
Jamal Adams ‘beyond happy’ with Seahawks as he prepares to face former Jets teammates
Jamal Adams’ first season in Seattle has unfolded far differently than planned, even setting aside the COVID-19 pandemic.
After missing just two games in three NFL seasons with the Jets — he played every snap in 2018 — Adams has dealt with two significant injuries that caused him to sit out four games this season. He played several others with only one arm functioning well.
And as a heralded newcomer who came to Seattle at a high price — first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald — Adams’ play has been scrutinized heavily, and at times harshly. The Seahawks’ defense for much of the season has been on pace to set NFL records in total yards and passing yards allowed.
But on Friday, as he met the media for roughly 20 minutes via Zoom two days before facing his former teammates at Lumen Field, Adams proclaimed that he is “beyond happy” with the Seahawks and in Seattle.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Jets on Sunday
After what felt like their worst loss in years, the Seahawks will get the softest possible landing to bounce back Sunday — a visit from the 0-12 New York Jets, the NFL’s last winless team.
The Seahawks are a 13.5-point favorite, the most the Seahawks have been favored since they were 14-point favorites against visiting Arizona in 2018.
But last week showed that anything can happen, as the Seahawks lost as double-digit favorites for the first time since 2015 (at home against the Rams).
Here are the keys to the game for the Seahawks.
