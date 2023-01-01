Seahawks (7-8) vs. Jets (7-8)
RENTON — The last two games of the 2022 season were always something of a hole card for the Seahawks.
At least, according to coach Pete Carroll, who said he long ago looked at the contests against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams and their location — the friendly, and hopefully typically loud and intimidating confines of Lumen Field — as games he figured would determine the course of Seattle’s season.
“We’ve known it all year long that it is going to come down to these games,” Carroll said Friday. “Nothing has changed in that regard.”
Well, there was a time when the Seahawks were riding high at 6-3 and in front of the NFC West that they hoped there might be even more on the line than there is.
Back then, during that heady week when Seattle traveled to Munich, a playoff spot seemed a given, and a division title and a home game in the postseason seemed a good possibility.
Five losses in six games — and three straight at home, which obviously raises some question about how much of an advantage it really is anymore playing at Lumen — dashed those hopes.
Still, what remains to play for — the 10th playoff spot in Carroll’s 13 years as coach and a 10th winning season in the past 11 years — is still quite a bit.
A winning season, though, goes out the window without a win against the Jets with Seattle standing at 7-8.
And a playoff berth could, too, depending on results elsewhere.
As Carroll said Friday, “The urgency is obviously there.”
