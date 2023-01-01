Seahawks (7-8) vs. Jets (7-8)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
As became expected by the end of the week, Tyler Lockett is active and will play Sunday against the New York Jets in what appears to be a make-or-break game for Seattle.
Seattle’s list of seven inactives, though, included two starters — right tackle Abraham Lucas and safety Ryan Neal. Each are out with knee injuries. Neither practiced all week and were listed as questionable but coach Pete Carroll had called each a game-time decision.
Lucas was injured in last week’s loss at Kansas City and replaced by Stone Forsythe, and Forsythe — a sixth-round pick in 2021 — could now get his first NFL start.
Jake Curhan, though, is also active and might also play a role in the offense against the Jets. Curhan started the final five games of last season at right tackle but was inactive last week against the Chiefs, when Forsythe went in for Lucas.
Lucas, a third-round pick in 2022 out of WSU, has started all 15 games this year.
Neal also sat out last week and was replaced by Teez Tabor but with Johnathan Abram also playing substantially, and that duo figures to again replace Neal.
Other inactives are: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, RB Travis Homer, LB Vi Jones and DT Isaiah Mack.
Homer is out with a knee injury but the others are healthy scratches to get the roster down to the gameday maximum of 48.
Homer being out means Seattle will have Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Godwin Igwebuike as running backs.
And with Hart out, Seattle has five receivers active in Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dareke Yount, Laquon Treadwell and Cade Johnson.
And in expected but still good news, defensive tackle Al Woods is active after missing the last two games with an Achilles injury.
How Seahawks’ Week 17 game vs. Jets could make or break their season
RENTON — The last two games of the 2022 season were always something of a hole card for the Seahawks.
At least, according to coach Pete Carroll, who said he long ago looked at the contests against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams and their location — the friendly, and hopefully typically loud and intimidating confines of Lumen Field — as games he figured would determine the course of Seattle’s season.
“We’ve known it all year long that it is going to come down to these games,” Carroll said Friday. “Nothing has changed in that regard.”
Well, there was a time when the Seahawks were riding high at 6-3 and in front of the NFC West that they hoped there might be even more on the line than there is.
Back then, during that heady week when Seattle traveled to Munich, a playoff spot seemed a given, and a division title and a home game in the postseason seemed a good possibility.
Five losses in six games — and three straight at home, which obviously raises some question about how much of an advantage it really is anymore playing at Lumen — dashed those hopes.
Still, what remains to play for — the 10th playoff spot in Carroll’s 13 years as coach and a 10th winning season in the past 11 years — is still quite a bit.
A winning season, though, goes out the window without a win against the Jets with Seattle standing at 7-8.
And a playoff berth could, too, depending on results elsewhere.
As Carroll said Friday, “The urgency is obviously there.”
