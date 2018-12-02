After going three straight games without a catch, veteran wide receiver Jaron Brown broke out with his first career two-touchdown performance against the 49ers on Sunday.

When the Seahawks kicked off at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Jaron Brown had not caught a pass in three consecutive games.

And, if you trust his evaluation, Sunday’s 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers was more of the same.

Sure, the 28-year-old wide receiver technically hauled in three passes for 67 yards and two scores, registering the first two-touchdown game of his career.

But afterwards, Brown wasn’t willing to take the credit.

“That’s just (Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson) making plays,” Brown said. “That’s just Russ being a quarterback and making plays.”

It’s true, both touchdowns were the result of Wilson improvisations, in which the nifty dual-threat quarterback maneuvered the pocket and made a play.

But doesn’t Brown also deserve some recognition?

“It wasn’t me,” insisted Brown, who also ripped off a 45-yard reception on the Seahawks’ second drive. “It was Russ. He definitely extended those plays. One thing we do work on in practice is the scramble drill, so you’ve always got to be ready if that first read’s not there, just to find an open void. If you have a quarterback like him, he’ll find you.”

For the first time in four games, Wilson found him. In 12 games this season, Brown — a 6-foot-3, 204-pound wide receiver — has produced 11 catches for 150 yards and five touchdowns. In a run-first offense also featuring Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin and David Moore, extra targets aren’t easy to come by.

But while two touchdowns are nice, another would have been nicer.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Brown said of his outburst against the 49ers. “I was going for the hat trick, though.”