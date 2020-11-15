Jamal Adams finished Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with two sacks.

That was one more than he said he had working arms by the end of the game.

“I was out there with one arm pretty much the whole game,’’ said Adams, who suffered a shoulder injury on the first series of the game, and was shown on the TV broadcast heading into the team’s locker room.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams heading to the locker room. https://t.co/aGP7jwradQ pic.twitter.com/ocdVmeVQa1 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 15, 2020

After missing a few plays he returned to get the two sacks — one of which forced a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff for the only Los Angeles turnover of the day — and now has a team-leading 5½ for the season.

Adams, in fact, has at least one sack in four of the five games he’s played with Seattle this year, and is already just one off the career-high 6½ he had last season with the Jets.

And he said not to worry that he won’t be able to try to add to that total when the Seahawks host Arizona on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

Advertising

Adams said he was “still in a lot of pain’’ when he talked to the media afterward via Zoom.

But he scoffed at the idea he won’t play against Arizona.

“Hell no,’’ Adams said. “I’m not crawling off that field, man. It won’t hold me down. I’m going to be there.’’

Then he asked a question of his own: “What time do we play Thursday?’’

Told 5:15 (the actual start time is 5:20), Adams said, “I’ll be here at one o’clock.’’

Adams missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury, including a loss in the first game against Arizona.

He’s returned to make 3½ sacks in the last two games — more than anyone else on the Seahawks has for the season — as the Seahawks have continued to use him liberally as an edge rusher.

“That’s the kind of player that he is and we put him in situations that allow him to utilize the talent that he has and the playing that he has in hopes that we can really make it fit together well,’’ Carroll said. “But for him to just be on the field today after getting banged like he did, that was pretty heroic.’’