Jamal Adams finished Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with two sacks.

That was one more than he said he had working arms by the end of the game.

“I was out there with one arm pretty much the whole game,’’ said Adams, who suffered a shoulder injury on the first series of the game, and was shown on the TV broadcast heading into the team’s locker room.

After missing a few plays he returned to get the two sacks — one of which forced a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff for the only Los Angeles turnover of the day — and now has a team-leading 5½ for the season.

Adams, in fact, has at least one sack in four of the five games he’s played with Seattle this year, and is already just one off the career-high 6½ he had last season with the Jets.

And he said not to worry that he won’t be able to try to add to that total when the Seahawks host Arizona on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

Adams said he was “still in a lot of pain’’ when he talked to the media afterward via Zoom.

But he scoffed at the idea he won’t play against Arizona.

“Hell no,’’ Adams said. “I’m not crawling off that field, man. It won’t hold me down. I’m going to be there.’’

Then he asked a question of his own: “What time do we play Thursday?’’

Told 5:15 (the actual start time is 5:20), Adams said, “I’ll be here at one o’clock.’’

Adams missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury, including a loss in the first game against Arizona.

He’s returned to make 3½ sacks in the last two games — more than anyone else on the Seahawks has for the season — as the Seahawks have continued to use him liberally as an edge rusher.

“That’s the kind of player that he is and we put him in situations that allow him to utilize the talent that he has and the playing that he has in hopes that we can really make it fit together well,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “But for him to just be on the field today after getting banged like he did, that was pretty heroic.’’

Calling Collins

The Seahawks went into the weekend hoping that maybe Chris Carson or Carlos Hyde might recover enough to play against the Rams.

Instead, on Saturday, the Seahawks declared each out with injury — Carson a nagging foot and Hyde a hamstring.

That left the idea that DeeJay Dallas would again start as he had the previous two games with Carson and Hyde out. Instead, when the Seahawks took the field first, they did so with Alex Collins as the tailback.

A fifth-round pick of the team in 2016, he played one season for Seattle before being waived and then spent 2017 and 2018 with Baltimore before sitting out last year due to injury. He was re-signed to the practice squad last week and played off the bench at Buffalo.

But none of that gave any indication he would start.

Carroll said the Seahawks went with Collins in part to leave Dallas and Travis Homer in the role of third-down/two-minute back — each has also been battling injury, Homer a knee and Dallas arm/wrist.

Carroll said Homer “barely made it’’ to be able to play. He suffered a hand injury in the third quarter and did not return, leaving the Seahawks with just Collins and Dallas for the final two quarters.

Collins scored a 13-yard TD to cap Seattle’s first drive, the only touchdown of the game the Seahawks would get, and finished with 43 yards on 11 carries.

Carroll said Collins actually barely practiced all week after being sore from playing against Buffalo, his first game in almost two years.

So, will Carson or Hyde be back for Thursday against Arizona?

That’s the hope, though Carroll was vague afterward.

Hyde practiced on a limited basis Friday, but Carroll said he wasn’t able to go full speed. Carson did some running on Friday but Carroll said he “tried to get there on Friday and couldn’t get it. They are that lose, but it’s only a few days. We won’t know until game time probably, all the way to Thursday on this one. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. We’d love to have them back.’’

D.J. Reed gets the call at cornerback

There remained some question over who would start at left cornerback for the Seahawks with Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar out with injuries.

Tre Flowers again started on the right side, where he had been the last two weeks.

But in the first game without either Griffin or Dunbar, Seattle had to decide who to put on the other side. Some figured it would be Linden Stephens, who stepped in when Dunbar’s sore knee finally made him leave the loss at Buffalo a week ago in the late going.

And at 6-foot, 193 he more fits the mold of an outside corner than the 5-9 Reed.

But with Ugo Amadi back to play the nickel spot — where Reed had been the previous two games — the Seahawks went with Reed on the outside. It’s possible the Seahawks viewed it as a good fit given the Rams’ offense, which features lots of outside runs and shorter, crossing patterns.

Reed finished with a team-high 10 tackles and also had the recovery of the Goff fumble caused by Adams.

“He’s just been good enough to think like, ‘You know, let’s put him out there and see what he can do,’’’ Carroll said. “He did OK. I thought he played all right.’’

Seattle may need to go with the Reed/Flowers tandem again with the quick turnaround to the Arizona game.

Carroll said Dunbar won’t make it, saying “he’s going to need some time to get right’’ while it remains unclear when Griffin will be able to return from a hamstring injury suffered against Arizona.

Injury update

Aside from Homer, Carroll reported three other new injuries from Sunday’s game: